Bethenny Frankel Teases 'Something Unexpected' Happened in Her Love Life as She Gushes About the Florida Dating Scene

Article continues below advertisement

Bethenny Frankel might be off the market! After moving to Florida earlier this year, the reality star says the dating scene "has been really great." "I've always enjoyed it because there are always interesting people who want to meet like-minded, aligned people. I would say that many people try to put a square into a circle and are unrealistic and don't ask for what they need and what exactly they want. I started a dating community that was initially a social experiment I was personally funding, and now people are asking to pay voluntarily because they are meeting people. In my personal dating life, something very unexpected just showed up — not only the flowers and cake I'm looking at, but something in my romantic life that's unexpected showed up," the 54-year-old, who has partnered with RoC Skincare as their newest ambassador to celebrate their Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer, a groundbreaking solution that delivers instant results and long-term benefits, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel moved to Florida earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"I gave myself six months to see if it's what I think it might be," she teases, adding that she's "open" about the dating process. "I think many of the people in the dating industry — from matchmakers to apps — make women feel like men only want younger women, which is false. Men don't want to commit, which is false, and there are no good men, which is false. You have to find ones that know exactly what they want right now."

Article continues below advertisement

At this point in her life, the Bravo alum, who shares daughter Bryn Hoppy with her ex Jason Hoppy, knows what she is looking for. "It gets a little more logical as you get older," she says. "Geography is critical, whether someone has or doesn't have kids knows that I have a child, good chemistry, smart, someone who can handle this whole circus of mine without telling me it's too much or calm it down but celebrates it and finds it amusing and gets it. No matter how hard a puzzle someone has, you can find the piece to fit in."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram The star shares daughter Brynn with her ex.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty moved to the Sunshine State with her daughter in April, and she's not looking back. "I feel freer because I don't need much, believe it or not," she states. "I just need to feel like I can walk outside and look at something pretty, so walking on the ocean every day and swimming, that is enough. People are surprised that I'm a big homebody. I'm very insular, to say the least. I could go days without leaving my house, so when I go on trips like this — I am in L.A. now for an event — this is when I put the makeup on, I get dressed, I see people, I act really social, I pretend this is the way that I live, and then I go back and nest for a while. I can't be away from the nest too long. The new nest is the best."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram Bethenny Frankel said she's in her 'dating era.'

Article continues below advertisement

Since Bethenny is in her "dating era," it made sense for her to partner with RoC Skincare as their newest ambassador to celebrate their Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer. "I found them through other products I like, maybe six months ago. I had always known of the brand, but in this whole exploration of mine, I have been trying different things. I have good taste when it comes to skincare and know things that work because I am a blank canvas. I found the brand a while back, and was like, 'This is very elite and feels like you're in a European pharmacy.' It's different than any other product out there," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Roc Skincare The reality starlet loves RoC Skincare's Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer.