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Bettina and Donald Trump Jr.'s Wedding Video Puts Island Ceremony Back in the Spotlight

Photo of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson shared footage from their Bahamas wedding.

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June 3 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are giving the public the wedding reveal it had been waiting for.

Days after their private Bahamas ceremony, the couple posted a behind-the-scenes wedding video on social media, offering the first extended look at their tropical celebration.

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Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/INSTAGRAM

The clip moves from turquoise shoreline shots to ceremony preparations, champagne toasts, Bettina’s crystal-studded silver heels, her silk wedding gown, and a sparkler sendoff set to a cover of The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

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A Carefully Polished Reveal

Image of The video highlighted the couple’s romantic moments.
Source: MEGA

The video highlighted the couple’s romantic moments.

The caption leaned fully romantic: “The night I married my best friend, my love, and my forever.”

“Bettina, you have brought so much peace, joy, and light into my life,” Trump Jr. wrote. “My wife. My heart. My forever.”

The video highlighted personal details, including a custom pin with charms featuring photos of Bettina’s late father, a candle reading “Love Trumps All,” and a scripted “B” stitched inside Trump Jr.’s tan suit jacket.

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Why Wedding Content Travels

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Image of The island wedding returned to the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

The island wedding returned to the spotlight.

“Social media rewards content that creates emotional intimacy, and weddings are one of the few moments where public figures voluntarily pull back the curtain,” said crisis communications and media expert Kaivan Shroff.

Luxury weddings like this one also have that additional layer of high fashion and opulence that can attract extra engagement and public interest,” he added.

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Image of The video showcased luxury details from the ceremony.
Source: MEGA

The video showcased luxury details from the ceremony.

The ceremony took place on Little Pipe Cay, an exclusive 38-acre private island with luxury cottages, beaches, butler service, a spa and a private chapel. The guest list was fewer than 50 people.

The video showed family members including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and several of Trump Jr.’s children. Missing was President Donald Trump, who remained at the White House amid talks over a possible Iran peace deal.

“Political families increasingly borrow from the influencer playbook because it works,” Shroff noted.

“A wedding video does something a political interview can't. It invites people to see someone as a spouse, family member, friend, or parent before they see them as a political figure,” he explained.

“The smartest political communicators understand that people don't form opinions solely through policy. They form opinions through familiarity. Lifestyle content creates that familiarity and accessibility.”

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The Politics of a Personal Moment

Image of Family members appeared throughout the celebration.
Source: @ivankatrump/INSTAGRAM

Family members appeared throughout the celebration.

But that comes with risk.

“The upside is humanization beyond political tribalism,” Shroff said. “But here the bigger risk is if the effort to share a personal angle gets converted into a political story.”

He pointed out that “already happened somewhat” when Trump decided to skip the wedding, drawing media scrutiny. The latest video, full of romance and luxury, carries another risk.

“The economy and affordability are in focus politically right now,” Shroff said, “so to have a luxury wedding can send the wrong message or come across as out-of-touch.”

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