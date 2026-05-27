Politics Jimmy Kimmel Unleashes on Donald Trump for Missing Eldest Son's Wedding Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel put Donald Trump on blast after the president snubbed his son Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson. Lesley Abravanel May 27 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jimmy Kimmel humorously exposed a major flaw in President Donald Trump's excuse for skipping his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson by presenting a direct contradiction: Trump claimed government duties entirely consumed him, yet he regularly finds time for leisure activities and has openly attended numerous other weddings. During his monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host dismantled the president's official explanation for his absence from the private ceremony in the Bahamas. Trump claimed that "circumstances pertaining to Government" and global conflicts necessitated his presence, preventing him from attending the wedding.

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'Poor Don Jr.'

Source: MEGA The comedian trolled Donald Trump for being 'too busy for his son's wedding.'

Kimmel highlighted the hypocrisy, noting that Trump frequently finds time to golf and attend events, including UFC fights. Trump “golfs two, three times a week,” the comedian noted, and has managed to find the time to attend “UFC fights with Vanilla Ice,” yet was “too busy for his son’s wedding.” Kimmel addressed “poor Don Jr.,” telling him, “It’s sad, but the truth is, Donald Trump, he just isn’t a guy who likes to go to ...” A montage was shown of Trump attending and crashing various weddings while in office, undermining his claim that he was too overwhelmed with government duties to attend his son's nuptials.

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'This Is a Man Who Knows a Great Marriage'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel teased Donald Trump for being married three times.

Kimmel mocked Trump’s well-wishes for his son's marriage by referencing Trump's own three marriages. “But [Trump] did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage, and this is a man who knows a great marriage,” Kimmel said. “He’s had three of them himself.” He joked that Trump might snub a proposed follow-up wedding reception at the White House. People reported that “Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to attend” the reception — the FLOTUS didn't go to Don Jr.'s Bahamian wedding either. The late-night host reacted to the news, joking, “Well, [Don Jr.] would hope so. They live there.” “Can you imagine if they didn’t show up to that one, too? ‘We wanted to make it, but we were unable to go downstairs,’" he added.

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'He Doesn’t Want to Go Because He Can’t Stand His Kid'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel also called out Melania Trump for missing the celebration.

The comedian, along with the president’s estranged niece and fierce critic Mary Trump, suggested alternative reasons for the absence, including personal disdain for his son. “Give me a break. He doesn’t want to go because he can’t stand his kid,” Mary said. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! star had another reason for President Trump’s absence in the Bahamas. “Flying to a private island makes [Trump] miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost,” he quipped in a nod to the dead disgraced child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel referenced Jeffrey Epstein in his late-night monologue trolling Donald Trump.