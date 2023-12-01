Beyoncé 'Disappointed' by Rude Comments Directed at 'Fearless' Daughter Blue Ivy's Renaissance Tour Performance
In Beyoncé’s new movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the star confessed she had apprehensions about whether daughter Blue Ivy, 11, should join her on stage.
“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” the “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer said of her initial reaction to the idea.
However, the youngster ended up joining her mother during many of her worldwide stadium shows, though the choice did not come without consequences.
The hit-maker was later left horrified when Blue Ivy became a victim to tons of hate comments — some of which the pre-teen herself saw online.
Beyoncé told the camera there were many “not great” remarks made about her pride and joy, adding, “I was pretty disappointed that she had access to them.”
Despite the mean messages, Blue Ivy was only motivated to get better.
“I mean, there were lots of negative things that people had to say, but I could see that the more I do, the better I become,” the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z said in the movie.
Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, chimed in about Blue Ivy’s work ethic, noting, “That’s when Blue Ivy started practicing and practicing. Basically saying, ‘I’ll show you!’ — that’s a Knowles right there!”
“From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now,” Blue Ivy added. “And on the last show, I’ll be dancing as hard as I possibly can.”
“I feel a little bit more tough,” she concluded.
The Destiny’s Child alum shared how proud she was of her daughter’s reaction, saying, “Blue is fearless. But I think what I love the most is she became fearless, and I can see the confidence and her trusting herself more and more.”
“‘My Power’ is the perfect song, and the lyrics — even that war chant: That’s my bloodline ready for war, baby, let’s go!” the 42-year-old continued. “Blue comes up fighting against all of the negativity that was put on her just because she was our kid. She was ready to take back her power.”
Fans on social media were stunned to learn that Blue Ivy received so much criticism.
“You got to be the most miserable person to say anything bad about a CHILD,” one person wrote, while a second said, “Blue is 11 by the way. Hating on a child’s performance is miserable.”
One more user noted, “People were so mean, she is just a kid.”
As OK! previously reported, on November 25, Beyoncé premiered the highly anticipated concert film — however, she was absent from the red carpet.
While no one saw Beyoncé’s low-key entrance into the theater, it was confirmed that the celeb attended the event with Blue Ivy. The star-studded showing attracted icons such as Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, as well as some famous friends, including Lizzo, Janelle Monáe and Lori Harvey.