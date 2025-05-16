or
Beyoncé's Hair Gets Stuck on Blue Ivy's Earrings at Cowboy Carter Tour Stop: Watch

Photo of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter
Source: @rianarlynn/TikTok

Blue Ivy gracefully handled an on-stage incident with her mom, Beyoncé.

May 16 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Blue Ivy just handled her first on-stage mishap like a pro.

The 13-year-old got her earrings stuck in her mom Beyoncé's hair during the Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago on Thursday, May 15. The accidental accessory slip-up didn't faze her.

Blue Ivy's Concert Mishap

Source: @rianarlynn/TikTok

Blue Ivy got her earring stuck in Beyoncé's hair.

Blue Ivy leaned toward Beyoncé, 43, as she was belting out "PROTECTOR," causing her gold earrings to get tangled in the pop star's blonde locks. The teen held up her hands and continued to perform the choreography, fixing her accessory in between moves. She kept a straight face and swayed from side to side after the incident, indicating that she was not affected.

TikTok users were impressed by how gracefully Blue Ivy handled the situation.

"Blue handling an emergency like it was nothing," one person wrote, while another said, "Manager blue fixed that QUICK. A professional!!!"

beyonce blue ivy earrings cowboy carter tour watch
Source: @rianarlynn/TikTok

Rumi was smiling on stage next to Beyoncé.

In the same clip, Beyoncé's daughter Rumi, 7, snuggled up to her mom, giggling and smiling at the crowd as she sang.

"Not Rumi trying to sneak in a few vocals. That giggle is a writing credit. Smart girl," a social media user commented.

The concert was nearly canceled due to tornado warnings near Soldier Field. After a two-hour delay, Beyoncé finally started to perform at 10:15 p.m.

"I'm so happy to be on the stage seeing all of your beautiful faces," she told the audience. "Thank you for all your love, even throughout the storm. Y'all are here. I am here, and we're going to have a good ol' time."

Beyoncé Knowles

Blue Ivy on the Cowboy Carter Tour

beyonce blue ivy earrings cowboy carter tour watch
Source: MEGA

Blue Ivy frequently performs with her mom.

Blue Ivy has been a regular presence on the Cowboy Carter Tour ever since its kickoff performance on Monday, April 28. The 13-year-old joined her mom on stage for line dancing and a do-si-do during "Texas Hold 'Em." She joined backup dancers at several points of the show and cycled through numerous outfit changes.

In a viral video from the concert, Blue Ivy nailed the dance break of "Déjà Vu," rocking the song's signature moves from the '00s. She stood center stage in fringed, brown leather pants as the crowd hyped her up.

Blue Ivy's Past Performances With Beyoncé

beyonce blue ivy earrings cowboy carter tour watch
Source: MEGA

Blue Ivy is on the Cowboy Carter Tour with Beyoncé.

The Mufasa voice actor joined her mom for "Texas Hold 'Em" once again at the NFL Christmas halftime show in December 2024. She sported a sparkly white bustier, jeans, a cowboy hat and "Cowboy Carter" sash.

Blue Ivy also previously danced on the 2023 Renaissance World Tour.

"My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she wrote at the time of her daughter's kickoff concert in Paris.

