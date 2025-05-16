Beyoncé's Hair Gets Stuck on Blue Ivy's Earrings at Cowboy Carter Tour Stop: Watch

The 13-year-old got her earrings stuck in her mom Beyoncé 's hair during the Cowboy Carter Tour in Chicago on Thursday, May 15. The accidental accessory slip-up didn't faze her.

Blue Ivy leaned toward Beyoncé, 43, as she was belting out "PROTECTOR," causing her gold earrings to get tangled in the pop star's blonde locks. The teen held up her hands and continued to perform the choreography, fixing her accessory in between moves. She kept a straight face and swayed from side to side after the incident, indicating that she was not affected.

TikTok users were impressed by how gracefully Blue Ivy handled the situation.

"Blue handling an emergency like it was nothing," one person wrote, while another said, "Manager blue fixed that QUICK. A professional!!!"