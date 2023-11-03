10 of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enjoyed a Sightseeing Trip
In May 2015, Beyoncé and Jay-Z spent their summer holiday on a romantic getaway to Florence, Italy. The couple visited some of the area's best tourist spots, including the San Miniato al Monte church.
The "Crazy in Love" singer donned a patterned top and shorts co-ords and a white blazer, while her husband wore a white inner shirt paired with a matching suit and pants.
The pair, who have been married for 15 years, appeared in headlines when they had a date night at the Roman-inspired eatery Mother Wolf on October 16.
"They seemed very happy and were having a great time together," a source told People.
The Couple Took Their Daughter on a Shopping Date
The proud parents marked an outing with their daughter Blue Ivy and took her to shop at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, Calif. Their cute child sported a pink and navy striped dress as well as a black leather jacket that complemented her black leather shoes.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Hit the Water
During one of their boat rides, Beyoncé and Jay-Z had an intimate display during a Sardinia tour. They looked relaxed as they got their much-needed break before launching the last leg of her On The Run II tour in Arlington, Texas, in September 2018.
They Marked a Public Outing in London
Amid the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer and Jay-Z visited The Arts Club in Mayfair for a date night.
Beyoncé opted for a white shirt along with black trousers and a blazer for the look, while the "Empire State of Mind" rapper wore a camouflage jacket and leather trousers. They also hyped fans as they held hands while arriving at the venue.
The Pair Lounged Away From the Spotlight
During their 2018 Italian vacation, the pair also had a romantic day to enjoy their wine and cake as they celebrated Beyoncé's 37th birthday. She took to Twitter to share sneak peeks of the outing and pen a heartfelt message detailing what happened to her over the past few years.
"At 36, I became a mother of three," she wrote. "I b------fed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we've been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it."
Beyoncé added that the year had been monumental for her before thanking fans for the birthday wishes they sent to her.
More PDA From Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Jay-Z put on a loved-up display while having a private shooting in Sardinia, where they took their family for a boat ride.
Their marriage was tested for years after several issues were exposed. In 2017, the "Young Forever" rapper revealed to T: The New York Times Style Magazine how they got their relationship back on track and why he allegedly cheated.
"You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something 'cause most people can't see themselves," he said. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone's face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don't want to do that. You don't want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away."
They Attended Solange Knowles' Wedding
On November 16, 2014, Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson tied the knot in New Orleans and welcomed a few guests, including Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who arrived in matching white outfits.
They Were All Smiles During the Intimate Ceremony
In another snap, Beyoncé and Jay-Z looked proud and happy as they smiled during the now-ex-couple's private wedding.
Beyoncé Debuted a New Hairstyle
Beyoncé surprised everyone when she showed her new hairstyle before her dinner with Jay-Z in London. At that time, her bangs gained attention because some thought it was a wig.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Shared the Stage
The power couple opened their On The Run tour at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Fla., and filled the night with their performances. Among the hit songs they performed included "03 Bonnie and Clyde," "Ring the Alarm" and "Holy Grail."