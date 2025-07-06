NEWS 'Upset' Beyoncé 'Stressed' Cowboy Carter's Ticket Sales Didn't 'Sell Out as Fast as They Have in the Past': Source Source: MEGA Beyoncé is staying positive despite slow Cowboy Carter Tour ticket sales, a source said.

Beyoncé's highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour has hit a few bumps in the road, with reports of slow ticket sales and even instances of crowd violence. However, insiders tell a news outlet that the superstar remains optimistic, bolstered by unwavering support from her husband, Jay-Z, and their three children.

Source: MEGA Beyoncé is focused on success despite tickets not 'selling out' as fast, a source said.

"It's very upsetting and quite frankly shocking that the tickets are not selling out as fast as they have in the past," the source said. "Everyone on team Beyoncé is insisting it's not the dire situation that social media is trying to make it out to be, still it's very stressful."

At 43, Beyoncé kicked off her 32-date stadium tour in late April in Los Angeles, aiming to promote her Cowboy Carter album. Surprisingly, ticket sales have lagged compared to her previous tours, which typically sold out in no time. As her tour prepares to travel across Europe before wrapping up in Las Vegas on July 26, numerous tickets remain available as showtime approaches.

"Beyoncé has very high standards and is used to not only selling out but selling out very quickly, so no doubt this is a huge dose of humble pie for her," the insider explained. "She didn't show any sort of distress or worry on opening night though; she was every bit the superstar and fully in her Sasha Fierce alter ego."

Source: MEGA Beyoncé brought her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter during the Cowboy Carter Tour.

This year's performances highlight a special moment, as Beyoncé shares the stage with her children. While 13-year-old Blue Ivy makes her familiar appearance, the show marks the debut of her 7-year-old daughter, Rumi.

"Having Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage with her took a ton of her attention. She was fussing over them the whole night and very much the stage mother," the source concluded. "Jay-Z was there to support her backstage too; he knows exactly what to say to help boost her up and get her ready to face the crowd. She's very happy with the way the show went and so were the fans, so she's focused on that."

Source: @Beyonce/Youtube Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter wowed fans during her Beyoncé Bowl performance.

Since her venture into country music, Beyoncé has faced her share of controversy. Although she received no nominations from the Country Music Association at the 58th CMA Awards, she did claim Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Jay-Z previously called out the Recording Academy for its failure to recognize his wife's achievements. He boldly highlighted this issue while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys.

Source: @Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YOUTUBE Beyoncé won Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter' at the 2025 GRAMMYs.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year," the Brooklyn native stated as Beyoncé looked on from the audience. "So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys. Never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."