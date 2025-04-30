PHOTOS Beyoncé Brings Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on Stage During Cowboy Carter Tour in Sweet Moment: Photos Source: MEGA Beyoncé danced on stage with her two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

It was a family affair on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour. Beyoncé brought her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, onto the stage for the ultimate country celebration on Monday, April 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beyoncé danced on stage with her two daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Ivy joined her mom, 43, for line dancing and a do-si-do during a performance of her hit track "Texas Hold 'Em." The teen rocked blue jeans and a white T-shirt, accessorized with a Western buckle belt and cowboy hat. The pop star matched her daughter in blue jean shorts, paired with a sparkly bodysuit and trucker hat. The 13-year-old made a surprise appearance at several points throughout the show and had multiple outfit changes. At one point, Blue Ivy donned a long-sleeve, sparkly bodysuit and plaid skirt while Rumi wore a metallic, gold feather mini dress and cowboy boots as Beyoncé wrapped her hand around her waist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Billboard/YouTube Blue Ivy went full out with her dancing on stage.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumi smiled and excitedly waved to the crowd while Blue Ivy stayed engaged in the performance with the rest of the backup dancers. The young child took the stage during "Protector," a track she is featured on. At the beginning of the song, she asks, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The award-winning artist proudly introduced her onto the stage, shouting, "Give it up for Rumi, y'all."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beyoncé brought her daughters onto the stage at the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Ivy stood out during the dance break of "Déjà Vu," a hit from the Grammy Award-winning artist's album B'Day. She took center stage in brown leather pants with fringe detail on the side as she nailed the original choreography from the '00s. The crowd roared as she smiled and waved to fans on her way out.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beyoncé hugged her daughter Rumi while performing.

Article continues below advertisement

Blue Ivy has been a consistent presence at Beyoncé's shows, as she was also a backup dancer on the 2023 Renaissance World Tour. Beyoncé celebrated her daughter's first concert in Paris at the time with an Instagram tribute. "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy was focused on her dancing during the concert.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, the Mufasa: The Lion King actress notably stood beside her mom on the football field during the NFL Christmas halftime show in December 2024. As her mom belted out "Texas Hold 'Em," she danced in a sparkly white bustier, jeans and a cowboy hat with a "Cowboy Carter" sash.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles.