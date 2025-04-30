Beyoncé Brings Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi on Stage During Cowboy Carter Tour in Sweet Moment: Photos
It was a family affair on the opening night of the Cowboy Carter Tour.
Beyoncé brought her daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, onto the stage for the ultimate country celebration on Monday, April 28.
Blue Ivy joined her mom, 43, for line dancing and a do-si-do during a performance of her hit track "Texas Hold 'Em." The teen rocked blue jeans and a white T-shirt, accessorized with a Western buckle belt and cowboy hat. The pop star matched her daughter in blue jean shorts, paired with a sparkly bodysuit and trucker hat.
The 13-year-old made a surprise appearance at several points throughout the show and had multiple outfit changes. At one point, Blue Ivy donned a long-sleeve, sparkly bodysuit and plaid skirt while Rumi wore a metallic, gold feather mini dress and cowboy boots as Beyoncé wrapped her hand around her waist.
Rumi smiled and excitedly waved to the crowd while Blue Ivy stayed engaged in the performance with the rest of the backup dancers.
The young child took the stage during "Protector," a track she is featured on. At the beginning of the song, she asks, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?"
The award-winning artist proudly introduced her onto the stage, shouting, "Give it up for Rumi, y'all."
Blue Ivy stood out during the dance break of "Déjà Vu," a hit from the Grammy Award-winning artist's album B'Day. She took center stage in brown leather pants with fringe detail on the side as she nailed the original choreography from the '00s.
The crowd roared as she smiled and waved to fans on her way out.
Blue Ivy has been a consistent presence at Beyoncé's shows, as she was also a backup dancer on the 2023 Renaissance World Tour.
Beyoncé celebrated her daughter's first concert in Paris at the time with an Instagram tribute.
"My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she wrote.
In addition, the Mufasa: The Lion King actress notably stood beside her mom on the football field during the NFL Christmas halftime show in December 2024.
As her mom belted out "Texas Hold 'Em," she danced in a sparkly white bustier, jeans and a cowboy hat with a "Cowboy Carter" sash.
Beyoncé is performing for five nights in Los Angeles before continuing her United States leg in Chicago and New Jersey. She will then take her concert internationally, with several stops across London and Paris before returning to America at the end of June.
The tour features several of the most popular tracks from Cowboy Carter, including "Levii's Jeans," as well as throwback hits "Freedom" and "Formation."