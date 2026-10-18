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Beyoncé's Youngest Daughter Rumi, 9, Makes Rare Appearance With Sister Blue Ivy and the Singer: Watch

Image of Beyoncé Knowles and (inset) Rumi Carter.
Source: MEGA; @BREAD OF LIFE INC./ YOUTUBE

Rumi Carter was among the people in attendance at the grand opening of the Knowles-Rowland House, with Beyoncé Knowles and Blue Ivy also present.

Oct. 18 2026, Updated 1:33 p.m. ET

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Beyoncé Knowles had both of her daughters by her side for a meaningful family moment in their hometown of Houston, Texas.

The singer was joined by Blue Ivy Carter, 14, and Rumi Carter, 9, at the opening of the Knowles-Rowland House on Tuesday, October 13.

The sisters attended the celebration alongside their mother, Beyoncé, their grandmother, Tina Knowles, and family friend Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmate.

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Rumi Joined Her Family for the Ribbon Cutting

Image of Beyoncé Knowles, Rumi Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, and others at the Knowles-Rowland House.
Source: @BREAD OF LIFE INC./ YOUTUBE

Rumi Carter stepped onstage with her family to assist in cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The appearance offered a rare public glimpse of Rumi, who generally stays out of the spotlight alongside her twin brother, Sir Carter.

For the occasion, Rumi wore a black dress with a black cardigan featuring white trim and sneakers. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail, matching Blue's hairstyle. Beyoncé wore a fitted tan dress, while Blue opted for a green jersey top, gray jeans and dark heels.

Rumi helped with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, standing alongside her mother and Kelly as the new facility officially opened.

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The Event Marked a Meaningful Homecoming

Image of Juanita Rasmus, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé Knowles, and Rudy Rasmus.
Source: @BREAD OF LIFE INC./ YOUTUBE

The Knowles-Rowland House in Houston repurposed a damaged youth facility into a supportive housing development to help with homelessness.

The Knowles-Rowland House is a 31-unit permanent supportive housing facility designed to help people experiencing chronic homelessness.

The project repurposed the former Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth after the original building was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and a fire in 2021.

"I just want to say it's so many memories here," Beyoncé said, thanking pastors Juanita Rasmus and Rudy Rasmus for their support. "This church is our foundation."

The Grammy winner also shared a personal connection to the church, explaining, "I feel the Spirit right now and I'm so grateful for that foundation."

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Tina Reflected on Her Daughters' Values

Image of Tina Knowles.
Source: MEGA

Tina Knowles shared that she took Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland to volunteer at St. John's Downtown as children to instill community values.

Tina also spoke about the family's history of giving back to the community.

She recalled taking Beyoncé, Kelly and her other daughter, Solange Knowles, to volunteer at the church when they were children.

"Because of that, I have these beautiful young women that have hearts and empathy," Tina said. "And they give, and they work, and they do things to give back to the community."

Rumi and Blue Have Appeared Together Before

Image of Beyoncé with Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy Carter.
Source: MEGA

Although Rumi keeps a low profile, she appeared onstage during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, while Blue Ivy recently danced at her parents' shows and attended the Met Gala.

Although Rumi tends to stay out of the spotlight, she joined her mother onstage during her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour. Rumi appeared alongside Beyoncé and Blue during performances of "Protector," while her older sister also danced during several other songs.

Blue has made more public appearances in recent months, including attending the 2026 Met Gala with her parents in May.

In July, she joined her father, Jay-Z, onstage during his Yankee Stadium concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

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