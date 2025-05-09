Bhad Bhabie's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos!

In a December 2024 carousel of photos, the "These Heaux" singer showed off her short, curly pixie cut amid her cancer battle. She still stunned her followers with her beauty as she sported a strapless black tube top with red trim in the update.

She announced her health diagnosis during a candid livestream, revealing she was consulting top doctors to battle the dreaded illness.

"They're not going to perform plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer specialist. I had to get approval both times for my surgeries," the hip-hop artist said, referring to a cosmetic surgery she underwent before her health issue was discovered. "It's not b----- cancer or lung cancer, or anything like that. It's a blood cancer. It doesn't affect me physically."