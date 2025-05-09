Bhad Bhabie's Most Daring Moments: See the Hot Photos!
Bhad Bhabie Rocked Her All-Black Ensemble
One month before welcoming her daughter, a very pregnant Bhad Bhabie flaunted her baby bump at the Los Angeles premiere of Drugstore June in an all-black outfit. She donned a long-sleeved, sheer formfitting black dress that revealed her dark-colored undergarments.
Her curly hair also framed her face as she posed for the camera at the event.
Sheer Is Her Favorite!
For the TBT Magazine Glow Party in 2022, the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper slipped into a black see-through jumpsuit with strategically placed fabric to cover her modesty, though she also exposed some skin through its laced-up detail. She paired her chic look with a pair of clear sandals and sunglasses.
Curves and Inks
The "Ms. Whitman" hitmaker posed on the red carpet of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged Los Angeles premiere, wearing a body-hugging strapless green dress and white high heels.
Bhad Bhabie Stunned During a Fashion Show
In 2018, the 22-year-old rapper squeezed into a daring purple two-piece outfit and matching blazer when she made an appearance at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event in California.
Bhad Bhabie Debuted a New Haircut
In a December 2024 carousel of photos, the "These Heaux" singer showed off her short, curly pixie cut amid her cancer battle. She still stunned her followers with her beauty as she sported a strapless black tube top with red trim in the update.
She announced her health diagnosis during a candid livestream, revealing she was consulting top doctors to battle the dreaded illness.
"They're not going to perform plastic surgery on a cancer patient without clearance from their cancer specialist. I had to get approval both times for my surgeries," the hip-hop artist said, referring to a cosmetic surgery she underwent before her health issue was discovered. "It's not b----- cancer or lung cancer, or anything like that. It's a blood cancer. It doesn't affect me physically."
A California Outing
The "Mommy Mode" rapper chose a casual look for her October 2024 outing in Los Angeles, Calif., sharing her stunning visuals in a black AC/DC shirt, denim shorts and white boots.
Bhad Bhabie Almost Bared It All
The "Cash Me Outside" rapper teased her fans in February, when she posted a video of herself modeling a white, button-down shirt that visibly traced her braless chest.