Bhad Bhabie
Bhad Bhabie Debuts New Haircut Amid Cancer Battle: Photos

bhad bhabie pixie cut fans react to cancer reveal
Source: MEGA

Bhad Bhabie revealed a bold new pixie cut in stunning Instagram photos amid her cancer journey.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Bhad Bhabie debuted a bold new look on Instagram as she continues her fight against cancer.

The rapper shared a carousel of mirror selfies, showing off her short, curly pixie cut that perfectly framed her face. For the photos, she wore a strapless black tube top with a red trim, which she accessorized with multiple gold bracelets.

bhad bhabie addresses weight loss and health concerns bhad
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie showed off her new short pixie cut on Instagram.

Naturally, fans quickly commented on the new 'do.

“I love this cut on you,” one fan gushed.

“This the one ❤️,” another chimed in.

“Slay,” one follower added, while someone else simply wrote, “Growth 💗💗.”

Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram
This update comes after the 21-year-old "Lotta Dem" singer publicly confirmed her cancer diagnosis.

bhad bhabie new look cancer journey details
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie confirmed she’s battling cancer.

In November, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, was spotted outside Los Angeles International Airport, where she told a Daily Mail paparazzo she was doing “OK" amid her illness.

At the time, she still had her signature long, curly locks as she carried her phone and jacket while her nanny pushed her baby daughter, Kali Love, in a stroller.

The “Bestie” singer shares Kali with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Le Vaughn, who she accused of physical abuse earlier this year.

bhad bhabie reveals haircut shares cancer update
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

The singer addressed concerns about her weight loss, explaining its due to her cancer treatment.

Fans had already expressed concern over the Only Fans creator’s health earlier that month when she appeared noticeably thinner in a photo in which she wore a black T-shirt and a denim pencil skirt.

“Is it just me, or does she look like she lost her body? She looks very thin. And sad. You need to focus on yourself, you are worth it, ❤️,” one follower asked.

“​​She's gotten really skinny..eat more food ma,” another suggested.

“I will pray for her before I judge her no one knows what she’s been going through only God and her,” a third penned.

“Her legs!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram
Another fan quickly came to the defense of the “I Got It” singer, writing, “Y’all need to stop attacking this girl about her weight. She already said its health reasons why she’s slim. Leave her alone.”

In response to the speculation, the star addressed her gaunt appearance on her Instagram Story. “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives,” she wrote.

bhad bhabie
Source: MEGA

Bhad Bhabie's mother, Barbara Bregoli, strongly defended her daughter against claims that she was lying about her condition.

A family source later confirmed to TMZ that Bhabie is undergoing treatment for cancer, although details about the type and stage of her illness remain unclear.

The following day, her mother, Barbara Bregoli, fiercely defended her daughter against accusations that she was lying about her condition.

“How dare you? You little vile piece[s] of s--- [to] say my daughter would lie about something like that,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I’ve had [b----- cancer] twice. How dare you say my daughter’s faking this?” she added.

