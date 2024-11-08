Bhad Bhabie, 21, Reveals She's on 'Cancer Medication' That's Caused Her to Lose Weight
Bhad Bhabie revealed she's been privately going through a serious health battle.
After people had continuously made rude comments on her weight loss, the star — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — addressed the reason behind the change via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 7.
"I'm sorry my cancer medication made me loose [sic] weight. I'm slowly gaining it back," she stated. "So stop running with the worst narratives."
The 21-year-old didn't share any more details about her condition.
Over the past couple of months, the rapper's Instagram followers commented on her weight loss and came up with their own hurtful theories.
"She looks gorgeous but you can see her facial expression is just, empty. Like her soul is gone. She’s not happy," one person commented. "She ain’t the same Bhad Bhabie we once knew when she was 13."
"There’s like no life in her face. She looks so different," said a second individual, while a third wrote, "Is your man eating all the food or sumn?"
The mom-of-one's face may also look different due to her decision earlier this year to dissolve her facial fillers.
"Dissolved all my filler. I had cheeks, lips, chin," she shared in April alongside a selfie. "Stop doing it unless you absolutely need it, it makes you look so much older and blocks your lymphatic drainage system causing pillow face!"
Bhabie first rose to fame in 2016 due to her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, where her line "catch me outside, how about that?" went viral.
These days, she's just as focused on music as she is her daughter, whom she welcomed in March with Le Vaughn.
It's unclear if she's still dating her baby daddy, as in July, she posted but deleted video footage of him abusing her.
Before welcoming her little one, she acknowledged that many people thought she wouldn't be a good mother.
"I even see people saying, 'Oh, I don't think she's ready. I don't think she's ready.' It's like, 'How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I'm ready to be a mother or not?'" she spilled in an interview. "I don't even be on [social media], so how can you determine that? You know? It's just kind of off."
Bhabie said she wasn't letting the negativity get to her as she awaited her bundle of joy's arrival.
"I’m so excited to do all of the little 'mom and daughter' things together. I can’t wait to dress her up, take her shopping, spend 1-on-1 time and travel all over. Just the simple things," she gushed. "Really building a strong relationship with my daughter. Having that real close mother and daughter bond/friendship."