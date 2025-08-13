NEWS Bianca Censori's Latest 'Bizarre' Social Media Posts Spark Concerns From Fans: 'Suffocating' Source: MEGA Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is making headlines again, drawing major concerns from fans after posting a series of 'bizarre' social media photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bianca Censori is making headlines again, drawing concerns from fans after posting a series of “bizarre” social media photos. The Australian architect, 30, shared a series of snaps where she posed in a silver, metallic barely-there bodysuit while standing in a bubble via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12. In the steamy photos, Censori wore matching pointy-toed stiletto heels as she flaunted her curves while seemingly stuck in the transparent sphere. “shot by @gadirrajab - hair by @jakegallagherhair,” Censori captioned the photos.

Fans Slammed Bianca Censori's 'Bizarre' Photoshoot

Source: MEGA Fans slammed Bianca Censori's 'bizarre' photoshoot.

Users were quick to label the photoshoot as “bizarre,” taking time to share their reactions in the comment section. “Is the bubble representing Kanye? The bubble looks a little suffocating,” one user wrote, referring to Censori’s husband, Kanye West. Meanwhile, another follower penned, “She’s choosing all this weird crap now. No need to pity her again.” “Why would a beautiful woman like your gorgeous self allow anyone, man or woman to use you and manipulate you to wear clothes that doesn't show who you truly are. Think about for a moment,” a third stated.

Kanye West Married Bianca Censori After Kim Kardashian Divorce

Source: MEGA Kanye West married Bianca Censori one month after his divorce to Kim Kardashian was finalized.

West, 48, and Censori married in December 2022, just one month after his divorce from ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was finalized. Censori is often seen alongside West and his four children — North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — whom he shares with Kardashian, 44.

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Appreciate Bianca Censori's Revealing Outfits

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian has rules regarding Bianca Censori's dress around her kids.

Sources close to the former flames say that Censori’s revealing wardrobe has put the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in an “awkward” situation that she has felt compelled to “address.” “Kim isn’t going to stand in the way of Bianca having a relationship with her kids but she does have a long list of rules for her to follow. Number one being no nudity in front of them,” an insider told a news outlet in February. “She’s also asked that Bianca limit the amount of candy they eat, she doesn’t want them coming home wired from having a ton of sugar and junk.”

Kim Kardashian Has 'Rules' for Bianca Censori

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is 'strict' about rules around her children.