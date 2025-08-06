Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Puts on a Busty Display in Plunging Outfit: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori is at it again! Kanye West’s wife dropped jaws after posting a sizzling mirror selfie that had fans doing a double take. The Yeezy architect rocked a silver metallic bodysuit paired with sheer tights, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The skin-tight outfit featured a plunging neckline that barely held her curves in place. With her signature jet-black hair and blunt bangs, Censori stared into the mirror with a sultry pout as she stood in front of a sheer white curtain.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori wore a bold silver bodysuit in a new mirror selfie.

This latest risqué moment comes as fans continue to buzz about the model's dramatic transformation since tying the knot with the controversial rapper. Resurfaced photos from 2021 show a completely different version of her — long before the revealing outfits took over.

In the throwback pics, Censori was fully clothed, something fans say they haven’t seen in a while. The images, from a shoot with a friend’s Australian clothing brand, showed her with long brunette hair tucked behind her pierced ears and a more subtle, natural vibe.

Source: @the.real.bianca.censori/Instagram;MEGA Throwback photos showed the model looking totally different and fully dressed.

One shot showed her in a bright blue halter top with her cleavage peeking out. In another, she wore a white cropped knit tank that hit just above the belly button. A third featured a strapless green top paired with jeans, and a fourth captured her in a cozy gray loungewear set.

The crazy thing about Bianca Censori is, she looks 100x better and hotter fully-clothed. pic.twitter.com/L8RzynBJXt — Stef. 👨🏾‍💻 (@STEFisDOPE) February 4, 2025 Source: @STEFisDOPE/X

Fans couldn’t believe how different she looked before her headline-making fashion evolution. “She looks very pretty with clothes on,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “She looked so different and now. I fear she may be lost in the Kanye cult. Idk. She is stunning.” “It’s so hard to recognize her with clothes on,” added a third. “Wow she looked normal,” said another. A fifth critic bluntly stated, “What a shame he’s done what he did to her. This is such a better version of her.”

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Fans said Bianca Censori was 'prettier' before Kanye West changed her look.

But there’s more to Censori’s look than meets the eye. As OK! previously reported, while these barely-there outfits might not be her personal style, she’s making them work for her, financially. “Bianca has figured out how to turn all this to her advantage,” a source shared. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid.”

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori allegedly gets paid for every revealing outfit she wears.