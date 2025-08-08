NEWS Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Unexpectedly Covers Up in Modest Outfit While Out in L.A. With His 3 Youngest Kids Source: mega Bianca Censori is a stepmother to the four kids Kanye West shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, changed up her look while out in Los Angeles with his three youngest kids. Though the rapper's spouse is known for wearing daring, skimpy attire, she covered up as she spent time in Los Angeles with step kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6.

Bianca Censori's Modest Outfit

Source: mega Bianca Censori covered up while out with her three youngest stepchildren.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, Bianca, 30, donned a long-sleeved black top, black capri leggings and black pointed-toe, ankle strap heels. Two other women were with her and the kids, though it's unclear if they were nannies or friends. Chicago rocked a black T-shirt and matching bubble skirt, while her little brother wore an old school Chicago Bulls jersey and black shorts. Their brother Saint, who had pink hair, donned a red soccer jersey and black shorts. Kanye, 48, who married his wife in December 2020, co-parents his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44.

Source: mega The rapper's spouse is known for wearing see-through and nearly naked ensembles.

In June, Bianca dropped jaws when she stepped out wearing nothing but an edible candy bikini, prompting countless people on social media to criticize her. "These two are gutter trash. Disgusting," one person tweeted, while another asked, "Why isn’t this indecent exposure?" Not long after, a source claimed the father-of-four paid his wife $100K to wear the risqué ensemble.

Source: mega A source claimed Bianca Censori is taking 'advantage' of the situation by making the father-of-four pay her for wearing shocking outfits.

A source claimed the Yeezy founder has an "obsession" with dressing up his wife in scandalous attire to make her "the sexiest woman alive." “Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” another insider spilled. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid. She’s essentially monetizing her image." "She knows she’s essential to his image," the insider continued. "She wants her slice of the cake. She’s being smart about it.”

Bianca Censori 'Knows What She's Doing'

Source: mega The Australian-born star knows her spouse doesn't get as much attention if he steps out without her.

A second source insisted Bianca isn't a puppet like some people assumed. "She knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck," the source explained. "Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots. Bianca is a celebrity in her own right now. The truth is he needs her. Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him."

Source: mega The spouses worked things out after divorce rumors popped up earlier this year.