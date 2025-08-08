Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Unexpectedly Covers Up in Modest Outfit While Out in L.A. With His 3 Youngest Kids
Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, changed up her look while out in Los Angeles with his three youngest kids.
Though the rapper's spouse is known for wearing daring, skimpy attire, she covered up as she spent time in Los Angeles with step kids Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6.
Bianca Censori's Modest Outfit
In photos obtained by a news outlet, Bianca, 30, donned a long-sleeved black top, black capri leggings and black pointed-toe, ankle strap heels. Two other women were with her and the kids, though it's unclear if they were nannies or friends.
Chicago rocked a black T-shirt and matching bubble skirt, while her little brother wore an old school Chicago Bulls jersey and black shorts. Their brother Saint, who had pink hair, donned a red soccer jersey and black shorts.
Kanye, 48, who married his wife in December 2020, co-parents his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44.
In June, Bianca dropped jaws when she stepped out wearing nothing but an edible candy bikini, prompting countless people on social media to criticize her.
"These two are gutter trash. Disgusting," one person tweeted, while another asked, "Why isn’t this indecent exposure?"
Not long after, a source claimed the father-of-four paid his wife $100K to wear the risqué ensemble.
A source claimed the Yeezy founder has an "obsession" with dressing up his wife in scandalous attire to make her "the sexiest woman alive."
“Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” another insider spilled. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid. She’s essentially monetizing her image."
"She knows she’s essential to his image," the insider continued. "She wants her slice of the cake. She’s being smart about it.”
Bianca Censori 'Knows What She's Doing'
A second source insisted Bianca isn't a puppet like some people assumed.
"She knows exactly what she’s doing. She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck," the source explained. "Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots. Bianca is a celebrity in her own right now. The truth is he needs her. Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him."
Though divorce rumors had swirled earlier this year due to Kanye's racist tweets, the two ended up working things out.
In fact, she surprisingly issued a message to defend her husband's actions but insisted she didn't agree with his views.
"I respect Kanye West and his right to speak his mind but I’m not a follower of opinions. I stand on my own values, even if it means going against the loved ones," she wrote on social media. "Agreeing with everything someone says isn’t strength, it’s silence. I choose clarity."