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Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Channels Kim Kardashian's Iconic Metallic Bikini Look With Blonde Wig in New Photos

Photo of Bianca Censori and Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's metallic bikini immediately drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian.

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Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

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Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, had fans doing a double-take after donning a bright blonde wig.

The 31-year-old architect dramatically switched up her look in new photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, rocking a sultry metallic string bikini.

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Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori posed while wearing a barely-there bikini in new social media photos.

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Bianca Censori Posed in Blonde Wig and Metallic Bikini

Photo of Fans felt Bianca Censori channeled Kim Kardashian while wearing the blonde wig.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Fans felt Bianca Censori channeled Kim Kardashian while wearing the blonde wig.

She wore her bright blonde locks sleek and straight, with blunt bangs cut just above her eyelashes. The influencer flaunted her angles in various shots, making sure to show off her backside in the racy mini skirt.

Fans immediately pointed out similarities between Censori and – who was married to West from 2014 to 2022 – specifically a 2022 look where she wore a similar ensemble while promoting the Skims Metallic Swim collection.

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Fans Compared Bianca Censori to Kim Kardashian

Photo of Bianca Censori immediately drew comparisons to Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram; MEGA

Bianca Censori immediately drew comparisons to Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"She looks exactly like Kim," one user wrote, while a second said, "You will never be as good as Kim Kardashian. You're just trying to copy her."

"Bianca you are gorgeous! That's the reason why Ye fell for you," a third added. "Such an upgrade."

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Inside Bianca Censori's Relationship with Kanye West's Family

Photo of Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West tied the knot in December 2022.

Censori married the "Heartless" rapper in December 2022, one month after his divorce from the reality TV star, 45, was finalized.

West and Kardashian welcomed four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – during their nearly seven-year marriage.

Censori has seemingly blended into the large family with ease, as she and Kardashian are believed to communicate regularly.

"She actually talks with her quite a lot, mainly when they make arrangements for the kids," a source told The Globe in April. "Kanye refuses to have any words with Kim or her family, so Bianca has to play go-between or it winds up being an expensive back-and-forth process with the lawyers."

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Thinking About Growing Their Family?

Photo of Bianca Censori hinted that she and Kanye West plan to grow their family in the future.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori hinted that she and Kanye West plan to grow their family in the future.

Censori hinted that she and West wanted kids of their own during a conversation with Vanity Fair earlier this year.

"When is it ever the right time for kids?" Censori questioned during the interview. "My husband and I speak about it. He has a real issue with LA because of that idea that they can photograph kids."

During the conversation, the Australian native also defended him against claims that he was an absent dad to his four kids.

"He's a really awesome dad," Censori praised West, saying that he would "build worlds" for his children.

"I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything,” she recalled. "It's really cute, especially if you’re a little kid — a tiny, short little bub."

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