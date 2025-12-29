or
Article continues below advertisement
Kanye West Wears Mask and Black Hoodie as He Enjoys Family Day at Disney California Adventure Park With Wife Bianca Censori and 2 of His Kids

Photo of Kanye West & Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spent a family day at Disney California Adventure with Saint and Chicago.

Profile Image

Dec. 29 2025, Published 10:43 a.m. ET

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, embraced a day of fun and adventure at California Adventure, joined by two of his children, Saint and Chicago West. The rapper, 46, kept a low profile in a mask and black hoodie, while Bianca opted for a fitted off-the-shoulder top paired with leggings.

image of Kanye West spent the day at Disney California Adventure with Bianca Censori and his kids.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West spent the day at Disney California Adventure with Bianca Censori and his kids.

The family visited the park on Sunday, December 28, navigating the attractions alongside Saint, 10, and Chicago, 7. The couple took on thrilling rides, including the Incredicoaster, the park's largest rollercoaster, and the Grizzly River Run water ride.

image of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite their celebrity status, security discreetly surrounded the group, monitoring ride queues to ensure a smooth day without any disruptions.

image of Kanye West and Bianca Censori were joined by Saint and Chicago West.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were joined by Saint and Chicago West.

This family outing marks another visit to Disney's California Adventure for West and Censori, who typically favor the original Disneyland resort. Since their marriage, the couple has made annual trips to the iconic parks.

image of Kanye West and Deon Cole took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on December 26.
Source: @deoncole/Instagram

Kanye West and Deon Cole took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on December 26.

It’s been a busy weekend for West, who recently took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on Friday, December 26. While there, comedian Deon Cole invited Kanye to collaborate on a new album, even offering to feature as a comedian for an interlude.

“Go on and give it up for a dear friend. Thank you for coming out, dog. You had a good time tonight?” Cole asked West, who nodded.

“Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh. … You wouldn’t give me no sympathy laugh?” the comedian asked the performer, who laughed and shook his head.

“You was, like, busting the f--- up? Why your body language ain’t showing bust the f–k up body language? You up there like, ‘Hmm. Yeah,'” Cole quipped.

The funnyman asked West if he had any projects releasing, to which he said, “New album coming out.”

After Cole shared the interaction, people couldn't help but comment on the "awkward" back and forth.

“lol man.. awkward meets awkward! It’s sumn in the Chicago pop! Lol,” one social media user wrote,” while another said, “Kanye acting like the slow cousin.”

