Kanye West Wears Mask and Black Hoodie as He Enjoys Family Day at Disney California Adventure Park With Wife Bianca Censori and 2 of His Kids

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori , embraced a day of fun and adventure at California Adventure, joined by two of his children, Saint and Chicago West . The rapper, 46, kept a low profile in a mask and black hoodie, while Bianca opted for a fitted off-the-shoulder top paired with leggings.

Kanye West spent the day at Disney California Adventure with Bianca Censori and his kids.

The family visited the park on Sunday, December 28, navigating the attractions alongside Saint, 10, and Chicago, 7. The couple took on thrilling rides, including the Incredicoaster, the park's largest rollercoaster, and the Grizzly River Run water ride.

Despite their celebrity status, security discreetly surrounded the group, monitoring ride queues to ensure a smooth day without any disruptions.

This family outing marks another visit to Disney's California Adventure for West and Censori, who typically favor the original Disneyland resort. Since their marriage , the couple has made annual trips to the iconic parks.

Kanye West and Deon Cole took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on December 26.

It’s been a busy weekend for West, who recently took the stage at the Hollywood Improv on Friday, December 26. While there, comedian Deon Cole invited Kanye to collaborate on a new album, even offering to feature as a comedian for an interlude.

“Go on and give it up for a dear friend. Thank you for coming out, dog. You had a good time tonight?” Cole asked West, who nodded.

“Did you laugh? Like, not no fake laugh. … You wouldn’t give me no sympathy laugh?” the comedian asked the performer, who laughed and shook his head.

“You was, like, busting the f--- up? Why your body language ain’t showing bust the f–k up body language? You up there like, ‘Hmm. Yeah,'” Cole quipped.