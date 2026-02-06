'He's a Really Awesome Dad': Bianca Censori Defends Husband Kanye West Over Parenting Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori will always come to husband Kanye West's defense. In a new interview published on Friday, February 6, the Australian designer, 31, said reports that the "Heartless" rapper, 48, is an absent dad to his four kids were inaccurate.

Bianca Censori Called Kanye West a 'Really Awesome Dad'

Bianca Censori said Kanye West is an 'awesome dad' to his four kids.

"He's a really awesome dad," Censori said about West, who shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy architect told the outlet that West even left her photo shoot to spend time with his kids at home, pointing out that he would "build worlds" for them.

Bianca Censori Praised Kanye West's Parenting

Bianca Censori's comments come one day after Kim Kardashian spoke publicly about her parenting dynamic with Kanye West.

“I remember one time they came over and he made the whole room foam so they could jump on everything,” she recalled, gushing over her partner's parenting style. “It’s really cute, especially if you’re a little kid — a tiny, short little bub.” Censori's rare comments come one day after the Skims founder addressed her co-parenting relationship with the Chicago native. “We’ll always be family,” she told the outlet. “We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids. I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.”

Kim Kardashian Claimed Kanye West 'Never Called' Their Kids

Kim Kardashian spoke out about Kanye West in October 2025.

The mom-of-four opened up about "protecting" her babies during an October 2025 episode of The Kardashians. "They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see,” she said in a confessional scene of her former husband's controversial behavior. “So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected." Kardashian alleged her ex “never once called and asked” to see their kids, "but then I’ll wake up and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids,” she said. “So when it’s not true and not rational, I can’t engage all the time.” The makeup mogul has come to terms with the fact that her little ones were growing up and were at the age that they could see their father's controversial behavior online. “I always felt really bad and always wanted to help. This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally,” she explained. “[People think] I should have stuck it out and I could have helped. As much as people think that I have the luxury of walking away and not dealing ever again, that’s not my reality. This person — we have four kids together.”

Kanye West Apologized Last Month

Kanye West apologized for his behavior in an open letter last month.