Split Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori 'Ran Away' From Him After His Shocking Social Media Rants
Kanye West confirmed wife Bianca Censori left him in a track off his new album, WW3.
On the track “Bianca,” West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”
As for why she left, West reveals it had to do with his explosive, hate-filled rants on X, crooning, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”
West even admitted to following her location.
“I’m tracking my b---- through an app / I’m tracking my b---- through the city,” he continues. “She hop in the car and she ran / My b---- just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”
On the confessional track, the “Monster” rapper alleges Censori’s family wanted him “locked up.”
“They want me to go on retreat / They want me to run and meet,” he shares, before going on to compare his relationship with Censori to Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura's prior romance, noting, “I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda.”
Donda was Kanye’s late mother, who passed away in 2007 and had a huge impact on his life.
Sean and Cassie were romantically entangled for over a decade before calling it off in 2018 and were recently involved in a legal battle after she accused him of rape and assault. Video footage of Sean violently dragging her through a hotel hallway in 2016 also surfaced.
The famous music mogul remains in prison on multitudes of s-- trafficking charges that arose after Cassie’s accusations against him.
Kanye concludes the track with a plea to Bianca, whom he's been married to since 2022, stating, “Bianca, I just want you to come back / Come back to me / I know what I did to make you mad.”
The “Jesus Walks” crooner’s controversial posts on X have included antisemitic attacks on Jews, explosive allegations about the Kardashian family, awful comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s twins and more.
OK! reported on rumors the couple were headed toward a split in February. West’s track marks the first time either have them have officially confirmed anything.