Split Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori 'Ran Away' From Him After His Shocking Social Media Rants

Kanye West revealed his wife, Bianca Censori, 'ran away' from him after his shocking social media rants in a new song.

On the track “Bianca,” West raps, “My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

As for why she left, West reveals it had to do with his explosive, hate-filled rants on X, crooning, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

West even admitted to following her location.