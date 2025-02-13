Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Splitsville?
Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori over for good?
Only 11 days after her nearly naked appearance on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, the Daily Mail is reporting they agreed Censori will get a $5 million dollar payment as West and her part ways.
While his whereabouts are unknown, an insider claimed the model is staying at their house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.
The news comes fresh on the heels of a three-day, hate-filled rant on social media platform X by the famous “Monster” rapper that ended up with him departing the platform.
Aside from spewing hate toward Jewish people — with comments including how he loved Hitler and wanted fans to call him "Yadolf Yitler" — West directly posted about Censori on February 7.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared, referring to him instructing Censori to strip on the carpet. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---." SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
His post continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
On February 9, West confirmed he was “logging out of Twitter.”
“I appreciate Elon [Musk] for allowing me to vent,” he added. “It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight.”
After West’s announcement, Musk confirmed he would no longer be featured on the popular social media app. “Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW,” Musk shared. “You should not be seeing that anymore.”
As OK! reported, just days later, his account was reactivated but featured the following warning: "Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content," the statement reads. "You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"
West and Censori have yet to comment on the reported breakup.