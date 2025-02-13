Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Splitsville?

Only 11 days after her nearly naked appearance on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, the Daily Mail is reporting they agreed Censori will get a $5 million dollar payment as West and her part ways.

While his whereabouts are unknown, an insider claimed the model is staying at their house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.

The news comes fresh on the heels of a three-day, hate-filled rant on social media platform X by the famous “Monster” rapper that ended up with him departing the platform.