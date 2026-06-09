Bianca Censori Strips Down to Lingerie as She Milks a Cow in Kanye West's 'Kinky' New Music Video
June 9 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Kanye West rang in his 49th birthday with a "kinky" music video featuring his wife, Bianca Censori.
The Chicago rapper, 49, released a new song and music video titled "GEMINI SEASON" on Monday, June 8, which sees his wife of nearly three years as the director.
Bianca Censori Starred in Kanye West's Music Video
In the video, the Australian native, 31, wore a sultry white lingerie bodysuit paired with nude heels as she sat in front of a cow.
Her light brown hair was styled in two pigtails, adding to the milkmaid-inspired look. Snow-capped mountains filled the background, giving the scene an alpine backdrop.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Got 'Kinky'
"I wanna get kinky / I think she'll let me / I see she's ready," West rapped.
As the video progressed, Censori turned to milk the cow, showing off her backside to the camera in a thong bottom.
Toward the end of the music video, the "Heartless" rapper appeared in an off-white suit, as Censori handed him the freshly collected milk. He then tilted the jar toward her mouth while she sat in front of him, pouring the liquid down her throat.
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Fans Shared Their Reactions to 'GEMINI SEASON'
Fans of the rapper were shocked by the latest release, sharing their opinions in the comments section of the music video.
"It’s his birthday but he is the one giving us the present 🔥," one user wrote, while a second added, "This is 100x better than his twitter rants so I'm all for it 😂. We need more music Kanye!"
Others pointed out that Censori collaborated with West on the music video, writing, "Y'all taking about Ye being freaky but this whole thing directed by Bianca. She freaky as h--- 😂."
Bianca Censori Shared Tribute Post Dedicated to Kanye West
The song appears to be an addition to the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album, Bully, set to release on June 19, according to the video's description.
Bully was originally released on March 28, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Censori also marked her husband's birthday on social media with a special tribute, writing, "Happy birthday [Ye] I love you more than life."
The architect earned her first directorial credit in March with the release of "FATHER," featuring Travis Scott, which dropped on the original Bully album.