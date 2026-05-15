Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Braless in Sheer Bodysuit Alongside Controversial Rapper

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Bianca Censori made another jaw-dropping appearance while stepping out with husband Kanye West in Los Angeles. In pics obtained by an outlet, the couple was spotted heading out for a movie date night on Saturday, May 9, when Censori instantly became the center of attention with her daring outfit choice. The 31-year-old architect wore a completely sheer gray thong bodysuit without a bra, putting her figure on full display.

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Source: MEGA Bianca Censori stepped out in a sheer gray bodysuit during a movie date with Kanye West in Los Angeles.

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She then styled the revealing piece with matching sheer tights and sky-high burgundy platform boots as she walked through a parking lot beside West on their way to the cinema. Keeping the rest of the look understated, Censori wore two rings and clipped her brunette hair back with a claw clip.

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West, 48, went in the opposite direction style-wise, choosing a much more covered-up look for the outing. The rapper wore a brown leather jacket with black leather pants and cowboy boots as he stayed close to his wife throughout the night. At one point during their arrival, one male bystander appeared completely stunned after spotting Censori’s outfit, staring at the pair as they made their way through the lot.

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Source: MEGA The architect paired the revealing outfit with burgundy platform boots and matching tights.

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The latest appearance quickly sparked buzz online, as Censori has continued making headlines for her barely-there fashion choices since marrying West in late 2022. Just days earlier, another photo of the model began circulating online, showing her posing in a revealing black halter-style top paired with gray tights and pointed heels. The daring top barely covered her chest while the rest of the outfit hugged her figure closely.

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Ye wife’s Bianca Censori shared a new photo to her Instagram Story 📸 pic.twitter.com/zxc1EM2t8r — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) May 9, 2026 Source: @biancacensori/Instagramj

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For that look, Censori wore her long brunette hair down and kept her glam natural and soft, allowing the striking outfit to take center stage. Back in March, insiders claimed to OK! that Censori’s actions — including her fashion choices — have all been intentional. "Bianca has been very deliberate about expanding her world beyond Kanye's orbit. The fashion project she is developing and the art exhibition she recently hosted in South Korea were not vanity side projects – they were calculated moves. She wants industry figures to see her as a serious creative force in her own right, not simply as an extension of his [husband’s] brand," the source explained.

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Source: MEGA Kanye West kept his own look casual with a leather jacket, black pants and cowboy boots.

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The insider also hinted that Censori has been carefully thinking about her future. “Establishing that independence now means that if and when she makes a clean break, she will already have a platform that belongs entirely to her. She is thinking several steps ahead. If the marriage ends, she does not want to be framed as someone who was cast aside or eclipsed. She intends to exit with leverage, reputation and opportunity intact. And she is acutely aware that, should she ever choose to speak candidly about what she has witnessed, it would be explosive. The public has only seen fragments. There are deeper layers that have never surfaced, and she knows the value of that knowledge,” they added.

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Another source previously claimed the architect gave West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, one final opportunity after allegedly encouraging him to seek treatment at the Balance Rehab Clinic in Majorca. The duo was later said to have attended counseling sessions together before West reportedly continued treatment in Switzerland.

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Source: MEGA Sources claimed Bianca Censori has been building her own creative identity outside of Kanye West’s influence.