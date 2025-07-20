ENTERTAINMENT The Surprising Rules All 'Big Brother' Contestants Must Follow – Including No Singing! Source: CBS Broadcasting, Inc. 'Big Brother' enforces strict house rules, including a ban on singing.

Big Brother contestants live under strict guidelines while they compete for a chance at $750,000. While forming alliances and campaigning for survival, they must adhere to a comprehensive set of rules that govern their time in the house.

The popular CBS reality series, which kicks off its 27th season on July 10, has showcased the lives of Houseguests for 25 years. As cameras roll 24/7, here are the essential rules every contestant must follow.

No Outside Contact Allowed

Houseguests can't communicate with the outside world. This rule ensures they stay focused on the game. Although producers sometimes inform them of significant events, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, they maintain strict limitations on access to information.

Source: Pawel Czerwinski/Unsplash 'Big Brother' contestants live under constant surveillance, even in the bathroom.

Constant Surveillance

Big Brother employs an impressive setup of 94 cameras and 113 microphones to capture Houseguests' every move. According to the casting website, they are filmed "at all times" within the house.

Producers Hold the Power to Remove Contestants

While evictions are common, producers can remove contestants for threatening behavior. For instance, in season 2, Justin Sebik was ejected after putting a knife to a fellow contestant's neck. Episodes of misconduct have prompted removals in later seasons as well.

Background Checks and IQ Tests Required

Before entering the house, contestants undergo extensive background checks and IQ tests to create a well-rounded mix of personalities. Executive Producer Allison Grodner stated, "It's just to get a sense of who they are."

Source: JESHOOTS.COM/Unsplash 'Big Brother' Houseguests clean up after themselves as part of the show's rules.

Houseguests Clean Up After Themselves

Living in the Big Brother house means managing daily chores. "It's up to the houseguests to do their own cleaning, and some casts are real slobs and some are really neat," Grodner said.

No Grocery Shopping

Since contestants can't leave the house, they cannot shop for groceries. Instead, ingredients are delivered directly to them. During Season 22, COVID-19 precautions mandated that groceries be disinfected before entering the house.

Producers Keep a Low Profile

During Diary Room sessions, contestants can express their feelings, but they rarely see the producers they're talking to. This creates a unique dynamic as they reveal their vulnerabilities.

Bathroom Cameras Are a Reality

Cameras monitor shared bathroom areas, but they focus on capturing conversations rather than personal moments. While they won't show anything explicit, Houseguests sometimes engage in discussions while in the bathroom.

Source: MEGA Dan Gheesling won 'Big Brother' Season 10 and was the runner-up in Season 14.

Singing Copyrighted Songs Is a No-Go

Houseguests must refrain from singing certain songs, as it could impact live feeds. Contestant Dan Gheesling explained, "Producers will tell you to stop if you're doing something destructive or harmful to the house or affecting the live feeds."