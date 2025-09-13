'Big Little Lies' Returns for Season 3: What to Know About the Latest Installment
Big Little Lies was officially renewed for Season 3, and fans are dying to know more about the HBO show’s latest installment.
The Cast Is Excited to Return
Season 3 of Big Little Lies was officially announced on September 11, and the star-studded cast wasn’t shy about reacting to the news.
"We ARE so back... Big Little Lies 3, you ready???" Shailene Wooley, who stars on the series as Jane Chapman, wrote via her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo with her costars Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.
In an additional slide, she included another photo of her, Kravitz and Dern in conversation, writing as a caption, “cause... it's happening..."
The Show’s Renewal Came to a Pause
Season 2 of Big Little Lies ended in 2019, and rumors surrounding a third season ignited almost immediately. However, conversations seemingly came to a halt after the show’s original director, Jean-Marc Vallée, died in December 2021.
Nicole Kidman First Confirmed the Third Season Is Happening
Nicole Kidman first sparked fan buzz about a possible third season in while on stage at a golf event in November 2023.
"I loved Big Little Lies, because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” she told the audience. “And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success... And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."
Reese Witherspoon Teased Nicole Kidman About the Leak
Reese Witherspoon, who stars and executive produces the show, teased Kidman about leaking the Season 3 information during a joint interview in June 2024.
"Listen, this one already went somewhere and said too much," Witherspoon teased, sitting next to Kidman. "I get the ring-ring, 'Hey, is that happening?' Nic! You got excited."
"I got excited,” she replied. “We're moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We're in good shape."
A New Book Is Set to Be Released
Big Little Lies is an adaptation of the 2014 novel by the same name, written by Moriarty. A sequel book is believed to be in the process and targeting a 2026 release date. It’s unclear when Season 3 would premiere.