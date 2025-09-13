ENTERTAINMENT 'Big Little Lies' Returns for Season 3: What to Know About the Latest Installment Source: MEGA 'Big Little Lies' was officially renewed for Season 3, and TV fans are dying to know more about the HBO show’s latest installment and star-studded cast. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 13 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Big Little Lies was officially renewed for Season 3, and fans are dying to know more about the HBO show’s latest installment.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cast Is Excited to Return

Source: HBO/YOUTUBE 'Big Little Lies' Season was announced on September 11.

Season 3 of Big Little Lies was officially announced on September 11, and the star-studded cast wasn’t shy about reacting to the news. "We ARE so back... Big Little Lies 3, you ready???" Shailene Wooley, who stars on the series as Jane Chapman, wrote via her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo with her costars Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern. In an additional slide, she included another photo of her, Kravitz and Dern in conversation, writing as a caption, “cause... it's happening..."

Article continues below advertisement

The Show’s Renewal Came to a Pause

Source: HBO/YOUTUBE 'Big Little Lies' ended in 2019.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies ended in 2019, and rumors surrounding a third season ignited almost immediately. However, conversations seemingly came to a halt after the show’s original director, Jean-Marc Vallée, died in December 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman First Confirmed the Third Season Is Happening

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: HBO/YOUTUBE Nicole Kidman sparked buzz about a possible 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 in November 2023.

Nicole Kidman first sparked fan buzz about a possible third season in while on stage at a golf event in November 2023. "I loved Big Little Lies, because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” she told the audience. “And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success... And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon Teased Nicole Kidman About the Leak

Source: MEGA Reese Witherspoon teased Nicole Kidman about leaking information about the show.

Reese Witherspoon, who stars and executive produces the show, teased Kidman about leaking the Season 3 information during a joint interview in June 2024. "Listen, this one already went somewhere and said too much," Witherspoon teased, sitting next to Kidman. "I get the ring-ring, 'Hey, is that happening?' Nic! You got excited." "I got excited,” she replied. “We're moving fast and furious, and Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We're in good shape."

Article continues below advertisement

A New Book Is Set to Be Released

Source: MEGA 'Big Little Lies' was adapted from a 2014 novel.