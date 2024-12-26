6 Things to Know About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3: Plot, Cast Members, Release Date and More

Big Little Lies cast members have been vocal about the potential storyline for the next installment of the award-winning series.

In 2020, Zoë Kravitz revealed someone "was supposed" to pass away in the show.

"It wasn't me, but I don't know what I'm allowed to say, so I don't know. But someone did die. But I think the way we ended the season was obviously really intriguing, but also everyone got to come together and I think that felt important to everybody," Kravitz told Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman said Big Little Lies Season 3 would share "fascinating" new chapters in the characters' lives as their children grow up.

Shailene Woodley echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying, "What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon mentioned that Liane Moriarty, the author of the Big Little Lies novel, was "delivering the book."