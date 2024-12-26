6 Things to Know About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3: Plot, Cast Members, Release Date and More
What Will 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Be About?
Big Little Lies cast members have been vocal about the potential storyline for the next installment of the award-winning series.
In 2020, Zoë Kravitz revealed someone "was supposed" to pass away in the show.
"It wasn't me, but I don't know what I'm allowed to say, so I don't know. But someone did die. But I think the way we ended the season was obviously really intriguing, but also everyone got to come together and I think that felt important to everybody," Kravitz told Vanity Fair.
Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman said Big Little Lies Season 3 would share "fascinating" new chapters in the characters' lives as their children grow up.
Shailene Woodley echoed a similar sentiment in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying, "What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"
On the other hand, Reese Witherspoon mentioned that Liane Moriarty, the author of the Big Little Lies novel, was "delivering the book."
Who Will Be in 'Big Little Lies' Season 3?
The Monterey Five are expected to return in the next season of Big Little Lies since they have expressed their desire to reprise their roles.
Iain Armitage also said he "would be honored to be back."
"I haven't heard anything fully officially yet, but when such incredible intelligent people as our leading ladies start talking, I think it's pretty hard not to listen," he said in May.
It remains unknown whether the other main and recurring cast members — including Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper and Jeffrey Nordling, among others — will return for a new season.
What Have the Creators Said About 'Big Little Lies' Season 3?
Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley previously said he had no current plans for a third season.
"I think that it's one and two, and we like where our closure is at the end of season two, so that will probably be it," he told Harper's Bazaar, though Witherspoon did not believe him as he reportedly said the same thing previously.
Meanwhile, HBO president Casey Bloys noted the chances were slim, believing Big Little Lies Season 2 already provided closure.
"Season two was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying," he explained to TVLine.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When Will 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Be Released?
Big Little Lies creators and cast members have not yet confirmed the next season's release date, but Kidman fueled speculation it would arrive soon.
"Reese and I were talking about it yesterday and we're moving ahead, and you will be seeing it. Not soon, but soon enough. Not this year, next year," she told Extra's Terri Seymour, predicting it would be out in 2025.
Is There a Trailer for 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Yet?
No trailer has been released as of press time.
Where to Watch 'Big Little Lies' Season 3
Big Little Lies Season 3 will highly likely drop its episodes on HBO.