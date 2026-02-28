Inside Bijou Phillips' Health Woes: Everything to Know as the Actress Searches for a Kidney Donor

Article continues below advertisement

Bijou Phillips Was Born With a Serious Congenital Kidney Condition

Bijou Phillips' recent hospitalization put urgent focus on her ongoing health battle. In a post following her recent hospitalization, the Almost Famous actress, 45, revealed she was born with a serious congenital kidney condition. "I was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis," she wrote, in part. She was born on April 1, 1980, to parents John Phillips and Geneviève Waïte.

Bijou Phillips Was Added to the Transplant List in 2012

A representative for Bijou said the mom-of-one had been on the transplant list since 2012. In an interview, Bijou shared she began following a vegan diet to help manage her symptoms. "I feel good! I'm sick and I've been sick four times since I've been vegan and I hadn't been sick for five years before that. I need to eat food because this isn't working. Every vegan I know gets sick all the time," she added.

Bijou Phillips Underwent Her First Kidney Transplant in 2017

In February 2017, Bijou revealed she was in need of a kidney transplant as she was born with "small kidneys." "[Bijou] has been quietly dealing with kidney disease for the last five years, including being on the transplant list," a representative said at the time. "In an effort to heal her body she has led a stress-free life with a vegan diet, which eventually wasn't enough and she's been privately having dialysis. She recently found out one of her friends is a match and is optimistic that she will have a transplant soon." Nearly two months later, Bijou's then-husband, Danny Masterson, confirmed she had received a kidney transplant. "My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease," the That '70s Show star wrote. "She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant." Danny added, "Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water. Sláinte!" Meanwhile, Bijou penned a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying she had been "waiting for this day to come for a long time." "Dialysis has been a blessing, and also extremely hard, I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I'm soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family!" she continued.

Bijou Phillips Had a Blood Infection That Complicated Her Condition

The kidney transplant reportedly gave Bijou several complications, including the BK virus "which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection." The National Kidney Foundation notes that people who have had an organ transplant, kidney surgery, are older in age or have health conditions that weaken immune system are at risk for the virus infection. The anti-rejection medicines patients receive after a transplant affect white blood cells, increasing the risk of infection. Symptoms include changes in vision, changes in the color of urine, difficulty or pain when urinating, cough, cold, trouble breathing, seizures, fever and muscle pain.

Bijou Phillips Is Back on Dialysis and Waiting for a 2nd Kidney Transplant

