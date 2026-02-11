or
Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Hospitalized With Kidney Failure as She Urgently Seeks Second Transplant

Photo of Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, was hospitalized with kidney failure as she urgently seeks a second transplant after her first in 2017.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is urgently seeking a second kidney transplant after being rushed to the hospital.

The model, 45, is currently under the care of UCLA Health and is on dialysis until a living donor can be located, sources told a news outlet on Tuesday, February 11.

Bijou Phillips Rushed to the Hospital

Photo of Bijou Phillips received her first kidney transplant in 2017.
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips received her first kidney transplant in 2017.

Phillips received her first kidney transplant in 2017 from a close friend, but it has since failed.

The actress has "suffered many complications" since the first transplant, including the "BK virus, which led to both cellular and antibody rejection."

The Connecticut native is in stable condition, but "time is of the essence," according to her rep.

Bijou Phillips Suffered From Kidney Disease

Photo of Bijou Phillips was born with under developed kidneys.
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips was born with under developed kidneys.

Multiple outlets report that The Bridge to Nowhere actress was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months on dialysis in the NICU. She has continued to battle kidney disease since then.

Bijou Phillips Filed for Divorce in September 2023

Photo of Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson made it down the aisle in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson made it down the aisle in 2011.

Phillips has kept a low profile since finalizing her divorce from Masterson in late 2025.

Phillips and Masterson tied the knot in 2011 and share one daughter, Fianna Francis.

Her September 2023 divorce filing came two weeks after the That 70's Show alum was found guilty of raping two women on separate occasions in the early 2000s.

Though Phillips stood beside Masterson throughout his trial, sources at the time hinted that she filed for divorce to "protect her assets."

"A few reasons she has sought a divorce are twofold," one insider revealed. "Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mom first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love."

