Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Hospitalized With Kidney Failure as She Urgently Seeks Second Transplant

Danny Masterson's ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is urgently seeking a second kidney transplant after being rushed to the hospital. The model, 45, is currently under the care of UCLA Health and is on dialysis until a living donor can be located, sources told a news outlet on Tuesday, February 11.

Bijou Phillips Rushed to the Hospital

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips received her first kidney transplant in 2017.

Phillips received her first kidney transplant in 2017 from a close friend, but it has since failed. The actress has "suffered many complications" since the first transplant, including the "BK virus, which led to both cellular and antibody rejection." The Connecticut native is in stable condition, but "time is of the essence," according to her rep.

Bijou Phillips Suffered From Kidney Disease

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips was born with under developed kidneys.

Multiple outlets report that The Bridge to Nowhere actress was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months on dialysis in the NICU. She has continued to battle kidney disease since then.

Bijou Phillips Filed for Divorce in September 2023

Source: MEGA Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson made it down the aisle in 2011.