Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself as She Reminisces About Her Beach Trip From 4 Months Ago
Oops!… She did it again!
Britney Spears, 43, shared a scandalous video on her Instagram of herself caressing her body during a vacation she took four months ago.
The “Womanizer” singer rolled around in the ocean as the waves crashed on her bikini-clad body. She ran her hand across her backside, never showing her face in the risqué clip.
Britney Spears Reminisces About 'Trip From Four Months Ago'
Spears penned a confusing caption, where she rambled about needing to “protect” her eyes: “I know it’s a trip from four months ago but I swear to god... maybe the stars are blind??? Eyes are windows to the soul l’m spot on dancing on point to protect my eyes... night and day compared with them off and that makes me sad... Why do I need to feel to protect my eyes...PS is that a hole in one on tv,” she wrote.
Britney Spears Dances With Piles of Dog P--- on the Floor
The pop icon, who has slowly immersed herself back into the spotlight after her conservatorship was lifted in 2021, has frequented Mexico, where she previously said she wanted to relocate.
Spears, however, lives in a $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. In August, she shared a video of herself dancing inside her home with several piles of dog p--- on the floor. Friends and family are reportedly concerned for her well-being, as she’s left to care for herself for the first time in 13 years.
'Her House Is a Mess'
After her video went viral, a source close to the famed entertainer told an outlet that she is “having an episode right now,” referring to a mental health crisis. The insider noted that Spears’ loved ones “aren’t going to make any type of intervention” and are “going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.”
“Her house is a mess,” said a second source. “She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”
Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Family
Although she’s not in communication with most of her family, Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, has spent time with and supported her after her 2024 divorce from Sam Asghari. At one point, Bryan moved into the artist’s home.
As OK! reported, Britney is estranged from her father, Jamie Spears, with a source saying there is “no chance of reconciliation.” As for her mom, Lynne Spears, the two have a “very fragile” relationship, but the door is open to mend their differences. When it comes to Jamie Lynn Spears, a source said the sisters are planning to get together “soon.”