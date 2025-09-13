Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Touches Herself as She Reminisces About Her Beach Trip From 4 Months Ago

Article continues below advertisement

Oops!… She did it again! Britney Spears, 43, shared a scandalous video on her Instagram of herself caressing her body during a vacation she took four months ago. The “Womanizer” singer rolled around in the ocean as the waves crashed on her bikini-clad body. She ran her hand across her backside, never showing her face in the risqué clip.

Britney Spears Reminisces About 'Trip From Four Months Ago'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The entertainer rambled about several topics in a confusing Instagram caption.

Spears penned a confusing caption, where she rambled about needing to “protect” her eyes: “I know it’s a trip from four months ago but I swear to god... maybe the stars are blind??? Eyes are windows to the soul l’m spot on dancing on point to protect my eyes... night and day compared with them off and that makes me sad... Why do I need to feel to protect my eyes...PS is that a hole in one on tv,” she wrote.

Britney Spears Dances With Piles of Dog P--- on the Floor

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a video of herself dancing with dog p--- on her floor in August, leading to concerns from her loved ones.

The pop icon, who has slowly immersed herself back into the spotlight after her conservatorship was lifted in 2021, has frequented Mexico, where she previously said she wanted to relocate. Spears, however, lives in a $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks, Calif. In August, she shared a video of herself dancing inside her home with several piles of dog p--- on the floor. Friends and family are reportedly concerned for her well-being, as she’s left to care for herself for the first time in 13 years.

'Her House Is a Mess'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram A source claimed the singer's family will not be holding an intervention for her.

After her video went viral, a source close to the famed entertainer told an outlet that she is “having an episode right now,” referring to a mental health crisis. The insider noted that Spears’ loved ones “aren’t going to make any type of intervention” and are “going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.” “Her house is a mess,” said a second source. “She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”

Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Family

Source: mega Britney Spears does not talk to her father, Jamie Spears, after her conservatorship ended in 2021.