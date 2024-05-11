Meet Britney Spears' Family: Everything to Know About Her Mom, Dad and Siblings in 9 Clicks
Who Are Britney Spears' Parents?
Britney Spears' parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, welcomed her in 1981, years after the singer's older sibling, Bryan Spears, was born. Meanwhile, they had their third child, Jamie Lynn, in 1991.
Lynne and Jamie raised their children in McComb, Miss., before moving to Kentwood, La. Lynne worked as a school teacher while running a daycare, while Jamie oversaw his construction business and seafood restaurant.
Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears Had Ups and Downs as a Couple
Lynne and Jamie tied the knot in 1976, but things ended, leading the matriarch to file for divorce in 1980 and request a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband.
After the 1980 filing, the pair reconciled and expanded their family before having an on-again, off-again relationship for years. They separated for good in 2020.
Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Parents Explained
Britney recalled how brutal her dad could be around her siblings.
"My dad was reckless, cold, and mean with me, but he was even harder on Bryan (her older brother). He pushed him so hard to do well in sports that it was cruel. Bryan's life in those years was much rougher than mine because our father put him through the same brutal regimen (his father) had pushed on him," the "Toxic" singer said.
Jamie Lynn shared a similar sentiment in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, disclosing Jamie's bouts of drinking that reportedly caused her to face periods of "torment and sorrow."
Meanwhile, Britney was close to her mother, as they collaborated on different projects, including the book Heart to Heart.
Britney Spears Cared for Her Father When He Suffered Health Issues
In her 2008 memoir, Lynne opened up about Jamie's battle with alcoholism throughout their marriage. The patriarch later faced health issues, including near-fatal colon rupture, that led Britney to go on an indefinite work hiatus starting in November 2018.
"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me," part of Britney's statement read.
Britney Spears Was Under a Conservatorship for Years
Although Britney sacrificed her residency to care for her father, she was always open about the struggles she went through after she was put under a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.
The court approved the removal of Jamie as Britney's estate conservator in September 2021 before the entire conservatorship was terminated in November.
"Not everybody's going to agree with me," Jamie told the Daily Mail in December 2022. "It's been one h--- of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don't know if she'd be alive. I don't."
Who Is Britney Spears' Brother?
Britney detailed her relationship with her brother in her memoir, The Woman in Me.
"The accident made me much closer to my brother. Our bond was formed out of my sincere, genuine recognition of his pain," Britney wrote.
In the early 2000s, Bryan worked for Britney to oversee her financial business development. But, according to her memoir, their relationship became strained a year after he started working on her Onyx Hotel tour.
Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears Have Been Feuding for Years
Britney and Jamie Lynn also have a strained relationship. Their feud allegedly started when Jamie Lynn seemingly criticized the #FreeBritney movement in 2019 before taking more control over her sister's fortune.
The Woman in Me also disclosed the sisters' connection, with Britney opening up about feeling betrayed.
"My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn't been the case," she pondered. "As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down."
"Shouldn't sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?" Britney added.
Is Britney Spears on Good Terms With Her Siblings?
While the three siblings have kept their relationship private in the past months, they have shared their love for each other during their interviews and TV appearances.
For instance, Jamie Lynn shared with her I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here competitors how she felt about Britney.
"I love her. Me and her throw down. The world's seen that," the Sweet Magnolias actress said. "I've learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family's fight. Listen, we just do it better than most."
Britney Spears Is a Mom-of-Two
Britney Spears shares her sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden Federline, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
They previously had a 50-50 custody agreement before an altercation changed the set-up and only gave Britney 30 percent, while Kevin scored the remaining 70 percent.