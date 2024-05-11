Meet Britney Spears' Family: Everything to Know About Her Mom, Dad and Siblings in 9 Clicks

Britney recalled how brutal her dad could be around her siblings.

"My dad was reckless, cold, and mean with me, but he was even harder on Bryan (her older brother). He pushed him so hard to do well in sports that it was cruel. Bryan's life in those years was much rougher than mine because our father put him through the same brutal regimen (his father) had pushed on him," the "Toxic" singer said.

Jamie Lynn shared a similar sentiment in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, disclosing Jamie's bouts of drinking that reportedly caused her to face periods of "torment and sorrow."

Meanwhile, Britney was close to her mother, as they collaborated on different projects, including the book Heart to Heart.