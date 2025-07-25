Britney Spears Looks Disheveled While Shoe Shopping in Mexico: Photos
During a shopping spree, the only words that matter to Britney Spears are "gimme more."
The singer, 43, had her hands full while scouring a store in Mexico for shoes on Friday, July 25.
In photos posted online, Spears juggled several pairs of shoes while glancing down at an accessories display. When it was finally time to check out, she messily spilled out her choices on the desk, including black sandals, nude pumps and heeled cheetah-print boots.
The pop star shopped in style, donning an off-the-shoulder red minidress and black fedora.
Britney Spears Sips Straight From Champagne Bottle While Dancing
Earlier this week, she shared a concerning video of herself chugging champagne. In the since-deleted Instagram Reel, she clutched a bottle of Veuve Clicquot while dancing chaotically in her living room. Spears waved her arms and legs wildly as she moved barefoot across the floor in a see-through lace dress. She sported her signature smudged black eyeliner and messy blonde locks in yet another erratic dance display.
Britney Spears Bares Her Lean Physique in Red Bikini
On Wednesday, July 16, she stripped down to a red bikini with white lace embellishments as she rolled her body to an instrumental track. At one point, the musician suddenly switched into a black studded mask that covered half her face, while an unknown woman shouted at her, "Go high, sweetie."
Three hours earlier, she published the same clip with a red border on each side. Both posts were captionless and had the comments switched off.
Did Britney Spears Adopt a Baby?
On Saturday, July 14, Spears shockingly captioned another dance video about moving out of America and adopting a child.
"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" she wrote on the post, featuring the singer in a plunging pink bodysuit. "How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!"
She continued, "This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !! I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!"
However, insiders confirmed the star was just teasing fans and has not expanded her family.