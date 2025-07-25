Britney Spears Looks Disheveled While Shoe Shopping in Mexico: Photos

On Saturday, July 14, Spears shockingly captioned another dance video about moving out of America and adopting a child.

"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" she wrote on the post, featuring the singer in a plunging pink bodysuit. "How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!"

She continued, "This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !! I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!"

However, insiders confirmed the star was just teasing fans and has not expanded her family.