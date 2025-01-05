NEWS Bikini-Clad Camila Cabello Spotted Kissing Billionaire Boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub in St. Barts Source: MEGA Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub sparked dating rumors in November 2024.

Camila Cabello and billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, sealed the deal in St. Barts! On Saturday, January 4, the singer, 27, and the businessman, 38 — who were first romantically linked in November 2024 — were spotted kissing in the water while enjoying the Caribbean hotspot.

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello and Henry Junior Chalhoub were spotted making out in the water together.

Photos from the duo’s hook-up showed the brunette beauty in a brown and white bathing suit that showed off her stunning figure. The pop star also went make-up-free and had her hair in long, flowing waves. Meanwhile, Chalhoub donned black trunks as they packed on the PDA in the sparkling blue water. The pair were also seen chatting and smiling together as they returned to their lounge.

They appeared to be joined by an unidentified man, who they were seen chatting with on the beach. Cabello and Chalhoub sparked dating rumors in late 2024 when they were seen cuddling up at the Elie Saab fashion show afterparty in Saudi Arabia. Eyewitnesses told Deumoxi they were “all over each other” at the star-studded gathering.

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello wore a brown-and-white triangle bikini while going for a swim with Henry Junior Chalhoub.

As OK! previously reported, Cabello’s romance with Chalhoub comes after her on-again, off-again relationship with ex Shawn Mendes. The pair of musicians began dating in 2019 and split in 2021. However, in 2023, they were photographed kissing at Coachella. Despite rekindling their romance that spring, the duo went their separate ways yet again.

Though they aren’t meant to be, the “Señorita” singers still keep in touch, as Mendes explained the status of their friendship in October 2024. “I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” the “Stitches” artist shared, noting that it "bugs" him that people think they're "against each other in a weird way."

Source: MEGA Camila Cabello famously had an on-again, off-again romance with Shawn Mendes.

“Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way,” he stated. In September 2024, Mendes also explained how he handled his public split from Cabello on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.

"Brutal. I mean, honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private lives. We have a little fire of love for each other because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it's just human," he said of his ex. "So I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on. But it's crazy, man. This is not a movie."

Source: MEGA Henry Junior Chalhoub was spotted on a date with model Joan Smalls in 2020.

"This is real life. This is real love, and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips and goes through pauses, goes through breaks, goes through so much. And so, I really feel for everyone who goes through that, you know. I just feel like as a celebrity, I just want to just come at it and be really truthful from the place of, this is what love is like for me, you know," Mendes expressed.