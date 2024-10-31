Shawn Mendes Still Keeps in Touch With Ex Camila Cabello, Admits It 'Bugs' Him That People Think They're 'Against Each Other'
Though Shawmila is no more, Shawn Mendes made it clear he has nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello.
In a new interview, published on Thursday, October 31, the 26-year-old singer gushed over Cabello, 27, admitting they still talk about music and other topics.
“I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” Mendes said, adding that it "bugs" him that people think they're "against each other in a weird way."
He added, “Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way.”
The pair first started dating in 2019 around the time they released their hit song “Señorita,” but ended things a few years later.
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in 2021 via social media. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
They were later spotted packing on the PDA at Coachella in 2023, but they parted ways shortly after.
As OK! previously reported, Mendes got candid about navigating his split from the brunette babe.
"Brutal. I mean, honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private lives. We have a little fire of love for each other, because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it's just human," he said on Jay Shetty's podcast. "So I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on. But it's crazy, man. This is not a movie."
"This is real life. This is real love, and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips and goes through pauses, goes through breaks, goes through so much. And so, I really feel for everyone who goes through that, you know. I just feel like as a celebrity, I just want to just come at it and be really truthful from the place of, this is what love is like for me, you know," he continued.
Mendes recently revealed he might not be straight while at a concert in Colorado.
“The real truth about my life and my sexuality is, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times,” the “Stitches” singer said in a clip which was uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. “It feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to just be human and feel things. That’s all I wanna say about that for now.”
“I think it’s kind of silly because I think sexuality is a beautifully complex thing and it’s so hard to just put into boxes," he continued. “It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something I was figuring out in myself. Something I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."
The New York Times interviewed Mendes.