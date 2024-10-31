Shawn Mendes Still Keeps in Touch With Ex Camila Cabello, Admits It 'Bugs' Him That People Think They're 'Against Each Other'

"Brutal. I mean, honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private lives. We have a little fire of love for each other, because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it, and to be swayed by it, and to be inspired by it, and to desire it because people desire it, or to hate it because people hate it, and it's just human," he said on Jay Shetty's podcast. "So I don't really see or care what people say about my love life or my relationships because it's honestly too detrimental to the actual relationship itself that I've become pretty strict on. But it's crazy, man. This is not a movie."

"This is real life. This is real love, and love is confusing and hard and goes through dips and goes through pauses, goes through breaks, goes through so much. And so, I really feel for everyone who goes through that, you know. I just feel like as a celebrity, I just want to just come at it and be really truthful from the place of, this is what love is like for me, you know," he continued.