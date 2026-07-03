Bikini-Clad Claudia Schiffer, 55, Stuns as She Soaks Up the Sun: Photos

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Claudia Schiffer is proving that age is just a number. The legendary supermodel, 55, gave fans a glimpse of her relaxing summer getaway on Instagram, sharing a series of sun-soaked photos that highlighted her timeless beauty while enjoying a luxurious vacation. In one standout snap, Schiffer relaxed poolside in a colorful string bikini as she soaked up the sunshine on a cushioned daybed. The fashion icon wore her signature blonde hair loose over her shoulders while enjoying the warm weather, with bright lime-green towels adding a vibrant pop of color to the peaceful setting.

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Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram Claudia Schiffer enjoyed a peaceful summer vacation while giving fans a glimpse of her timeless style in a colorful bikini.

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Another photo captured Schiffer sitting in an open window wearing a light blue cover-up, her long beachy hair cascading down her back as she admired the picturesque view. The photo carousel also featured a cheerful lunch with friends. Schiffer smiled alongside two companions while enjoying drinks outdoors beneath clear blue skies, as a bottle of rosé sat on the table beside a woven beach tote.

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Schiffer Shares Her Fitness Routine

Source: @claudiaschiffer/Instagram The supermodel credits her fitness to staying active every day through activities like tennis, yoga, walking and short home workouts.

Despite her enviable figure, Schiffer admitted she's not a fan of going to the gym. “I work out by doing something different every day — from tennis or a yoga class to a 15-minute online abs class or walking on a treadmill while watching a movie. I’ve also started working out with friends at home — yoga, cardio or tennis,” she revealed. "Every day, we do something new, which makes it fun." She's also a big believer in staying active through simple daily habits. “I love going on long walks in the countryside with my dog,” she shared. “I’ve started doing online workouts and going on the treadmill while watching Gilmore Girls.”

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'I Like Having Stress-Free Breaks'

Source: MEGA Claudia Schiffer follows a balanced wellness routine focused on hydration, nutritious meals and managing stress instead of extreme exercise.

The supermodel also opened up about her balanced approach to health and wellness. “I'm careful to take care of my body so it takes care of me. In terms of nutrition, I'm addicted to vegetable milk with fruit for breakfast. I drink a lot of water and exercise as much as possible,” she told FemmeActuelle. "However, I never do extreme sports like running, I prefer to walk even when it's very cold, it's good for the organism and I feel like the fresh air tones my skin. I try and do as much as possible to relax my body, my face... I work on my breathing too thanks to yoga... I like having stress-free breaks."

Family Comes Before Fame

Source: MEGA The 55-year-old continues to inspire fans by embracing a healthy lifestyle while putting family ahead of her career.