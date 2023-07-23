Supermodels Return: They Were the Faces of the '90s — Here's What They're Up to Now!

THEN: One of five models featured in George Michael's iconic 1990 music video "Freedom," the 54-year-old has fond memories of hanging out on set with the late singer. "The song was an instant classic," the Calvin Klein muse has said. "Whenever it gets played in a room I am in, I feel eyes turn on me."

NOW: After suffering complications from the 2003 birth of her first child with director husband Ed Burns, the California native was shocked to learn that 90 percent of maternal deaths are preventable, spurring her to pursue a master's degree in public health at NYC's Columbia University. She went on to launch the Every Mother Counts nonprofit, dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for mothers worldwide.