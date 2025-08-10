Bikini-Clad Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her Butt During Italy Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

The Mediterranean sea breeze looks good on Emily Ratajkowski! The model recently spent a vacation in Positano, Italy, by the water, flaunting her enviable physique in several string bikinis. In one racy photo, Ratajkowski posed in a cheetah-printed thong bikini as she stood with her backside toward the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski's Vacation in Italy

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on her vacation in Italy.

She was joined by a group of friends and her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 3, for the fun-filled getaway. While putting her makeup on outside of Villa San Giacomo, her toddler played with Legos. She also shared adorable images of him sleeping next to her on a boat as well as giving the peace sign with her pals standing behind him. Ratajkowski enjoyed the southern Italian cuisine, which featured fresh seafood, grilled vegetables, spaghetti, and, of course, wine to wash it all down.

'This Girl Never Wears Clothes'

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski's fans joked about her not wearing clothes.

Fans took to her comments to joke about how she rarely wears clothes, saying, “I bet she saves a lot of money not wearing clothes. She only wears bikinis.” “This girl never wears clothes,” wrote another. “Wonder if she’s ever recognized when she’s wearing clothes,” questioned a third.

Emily Ratajkowski's New Project

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model is working on screenwriting a new series.

Two days before posting bits of her Italian vacation, Ratajkowski revealed she is currently working on an untitled series about female identity and modern motherhood. Author Stephanie Danler and actress Lena Dunham will also be working on the series with Ratajkowski. The model shared the news via Instagram, captioning the photo, “(what I’ve been up to/what I’m staying up to!).”

Emily Ratajkowski's Best-Selling Book 'My Body'

Source: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski authored the book 'My Body' in 2021.

The project will debut Ratajkowski as a screenwriter after the success of My Body, her New York Times best-selling book, released in 2021. While writing My Body, the model intentionally avoided themes of body image struggles. Instead, she focused on a character who was working to embrace their body. Within the narrative, Ratajkowski celebrated self-acceptance and authentic living. The book is complete with a collection of essays detailing the profound complexities of a woman’s body in the public eye.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Source: @emrata/Instagram The model's divorce was finalized in July.