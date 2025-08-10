or
Bikini-Clad Emily Ratajkowski Exposes Her Butt During Italy Vacation: Photos

photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model looked gorgeous on her fun-filled getaway in Italy!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 10 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

The Mediterranean sea breeze looks good on Emily Ratajkowski!

The model recently spent a vacation in Positano, Italy, by the water, flaunting her enviable physique in several string bikinis. In one racy photo, Ratajkowski posed in a cheetah-printed thong bikini as she stood with her backside toward the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski's Vacation in Italy

photo of Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on her vacation in Italy
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was joined by her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on her vacation in Italy.

She was joined by a group of friends and her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 3, for the fun-filled getaway. While putting her makeup on outside of Villa San Giacomo, her toddler played with Legos. She also shared adorable images of him sleeping next to her on a boat as well as giving the peace sign with her pals standing behind him.

Ratajkowski enjoyed the southern Italian cuisine, which featured fresh seafood, grilled vegetables, spaghetti, and, of course, wine to wash it all down.

'This Girl Never Wears Clothes'

photo of Emily Ratajkowski's fans joked about her not wearing clothes
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski's fans joked about her not wearing clothes.

Fans took to her comments to joke about how she rarely wears clothes, saying, “I bet she saves a lot of money not wearing clothes. She only wears bikinis.”

“This girl never wears clothes,” wrote another.

“Wonder if she’s ever recognized when she’s wearing clothes,” questioned a third.

Emily Ratajkowski's New Project

photo of The model is working on screenwriting a new series
Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model is working on screenwriting a new series.

Two days before posting bits of her Italian vacation, Ratajkowski revealed she is currently working on an untitled series about female identity and modern motherhood. Author Stephanie Danler and actress Lena Dunham will also be working on the series with Ratajkowski.

The model shared the news via Instagram, captioning the photo, “(what I’ve been up to/what I’m staying up to!).”

Emily Ratajkowski's Best-Selling Book 'My Body'

photo of Emily Ratajkowski authored the book 'My Body' in 2021
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski authored the book 'My Body' in 2021.

The project will debut Ratajkowski as a screenwriter after the success of My Body, her New York Times best-selling book, released in 2021.

While writing My Body, the model intentionally avoided themes of body image struggles. Instead, she focused on a character who was working to embrace their body. Within the narrative, Ratajkowski celebrated self-acceptance and authentic living. The book is complete with a collection of essays detailing the profound complexities of a woman’s body in the public eye.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard

photo of The model's divorce was finalized in July
Source: @emrata/Instagram

The model's divorce was finalized in July.

Ratajkowski’s fans showered her with support for her upcoming project, claiming she “deserves” her newfound happiness after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard was finalized in July.

Emily filed to divorce her son’s father in 2022 after claims of infidelity. After separating, the model opened up about her journey toward healing.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different,” she expressed. “The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be OK.”

