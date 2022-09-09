See You In Court! Emily Ratajkowski Files For Divorce From Husband Sebastian-Bear McClard

OK! previously reported on Ratajkowski holding herself together for the sake of motherhood after discovering infidelity rumors pertaining to Bear-McClard.

IGNORE & IGNITE! EMILY RATAJKOWSKI & SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD HAVE ZERO COMMUNICATION AS RUMORED NEW FLAME BRAD PITT REMAINS

"She’s holding it together for their son and staying strong," claimed a source after discovering many claims began to confess the father-one-one had "cheated" on multiple occasions.

“Yeah, he cheated,” another insider spilled. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog."

The brunette bombshell took no time to bark back at her estranged husband.