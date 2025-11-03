Bikini-Clad Kayla Nicole Brags About Her Looks While Dancing After She's Accused of Shading Ex Travis Kelce With Halloween Costume: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla Nicole is dancing off the drama. A few days after she sparked headlines by seemingly shading ex Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, she posted a TikTok video that showed her grooving around in nothing but a string bikini.

Kayla Nicole Dances in a Bikini

"Look at God," the Special Forces alum captioned the clip, in which she danced in a front of a scenic backdrop and pool. In addition to the red and orange swimsuit, she donned a straw cowboy hat while sticking her tongue out. On top of the video, she added the text, "*woke up Black and fine again.*"

Source: @iamkaylanicolesweetie/tiktok Kayla Nicole danced around in a bikini after she was accused of shading ex Travis Kelce.

The "Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole" podcast host's fans loved the clip, with one commenting on it, "Unbothered queeeeeen." "Kayla boo, what the workout routine?! 😩😩," another person asked, with a third calling her figure "body goals."

Did the Model Shade Ex Travis Kelce on Halloween?

Source: @iamkaylanicole/instagram Nicole and the NFL star dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

As OK! reported, Nicole, 34, turned heads with her Halloween costume, as she dressed up as Toni Braxton in her "He Wasn't Man Enough" music video. The barely-there outfit consisted of a chrome thong bikini and a chain dress, and in addition to taking photos in the look, she recreated some of Braxton's dance moves. Social media users believed it was a dig at the NFL star, 36, and the blonde beauty due to lyrics like, "Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don't you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So, why do you act like I still care about him?" "Lookin' at me like I'm hurt / When I'm the one who said I didn't want it to work / Don't you forget I had him first," the tune continues.

Source: mega Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift after two years of dating.

The football star and Nicole dated on and off from 2017 to 2022. In 2023, he moved on with Swift, 35, whom he proposed to this August. Social media had mixed opinions on the costume, with one person writing in support, "Kayla Nicole won Halloween this year and idc what anyone says," while another tweeted, "Kayla Nicole had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and she did it. That is real bad b---- behavior."

Source: mega

"Taylor Swift did not break some records set by Michael Jackson, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Madonna just for y'all to compare her with Kayla Nicole (an instagram model)," one Swiftie wrote in her defense, while another boasted about the Grammy winner, "She is the biggest pop star in the world, she’s a billionaire, happily engaged, she’s pretty, body tea, has incredible vocal range, she can bake, sing, play musical instruments and writes her own songs… you think she gives a f--- about Kayla Nicole?"

Is 'Opalite' About Kayla Nicole?

Source: mega Some people think the singer's song 'Opalite' is a diss toward Kayla Nicole.