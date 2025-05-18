or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Assets During Vacation With Pal Yris Palmer: Watch

photo of Kylie Jenner and Yris Palmer
Source: @yrispalmer/Instagram

The pals have been living it up in Turks and Caicos.

By:

May 18 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner, 27, has been living it up in Turks and Caicos for a lengthy, tropical vacation with a variety of family members and friends.

In an Instagram video shared on Yris Palmer’s account on Friday, May 16, the beauty mogul and her gal pal got together to film a cutesy clip of them mimicking the ad-libs of a mariachi song.

“Estàn hablando mal de ustedes,” Palmer wrote, which translates to, “They’re talking badly about you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Yris Palmer Enjoy Tropical Vacation

Source: @yrispalmer/Instagram

The friends filmed a playful video during their tropical getaway.

While Palmer wore a sultry white and brown bikini with long beaded earrings and a tan hat, Jenner smoldered in a multi-colored string bikini with flowers.

The reality star wore her wet black tresses in a ponytail and kept her glam minimal as she was surely soaking up the sun with her friend.

Article continues below advertisement

bikini clad kylie jenner flaunts assets vacation yris palmer
Source: @yrispalmer/Instagram

The reality star looked stunning in her tiny two-piece bikini.

Jenner has also shared snaps of their vacation to Instagram, where she could be seen frolicking near the waves as she and sister Kendall Jenner took a “drunk beach walk” to look at rocks.

She even brought her two kids, Stormi Webster, 7, and Aire Webster, 3, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

The trio enjoyed the sunset as they took a dip in the ocean, leaving behind tiny footprints as they ran into the water.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

bikini clad kylie jenner flaunts assets vacation with yris palmer
Source: @yrispalmer/Instagram

Kylie and Kendall Jenner enjoyed a 'drunk beach walk' while on vacation with Yris Palmer.

Kylie’s most show-stopping photos from her getaway, though, feature the Kylie Cosmetics founder in a $10,000 red bikini.

The racy two-piece, from Chanel’s 1995 collection, was embellished with rhinestones and was so small, the reality star’s assets nearly fell out.

Thousands of her 393 million Instagram followers poured into her comments, applauding her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, for essentially being the luckiest guy in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Display Envy for Timothée Chalmet in Kylie Jenner's Instagram Comments

bikini clad kylie jenner flaunts assets on vacation yris palmer
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star sizzled in a $10,000 Chanel bikini.

“Timothée can’t fight all of us,” joked one fan.

“Timothée won at life,” agreed another.

Though she and her actor boyfriend of two years are serious about their relationship, he didn’t appear to be on Kylie’s vacation in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet's Knicks Obession

bikini clad kylie jenner flaunts assets on vacation with yris palmer
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, watched the Knicks defeat the Celtics while she was on vacation.

Instead, the A Complete Unknown star was in attendance at game six of the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics as they competed to secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the Knicks defeated the Celtics in a 119-81 blowout at Madison Square Garden, Timothée hung his head out of a black SUV to enjoy the mob of fans celebrating the win.

Kylie showed her support for her superfan boyfriend by posting a beaded bracelet on her Instagram Story that read, “I ❤️ Knicks.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.