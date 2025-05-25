Lizzo showed off her shrinking body as she busted down to an unreleased rap track while wearing two bikinis in a new Instagram video.

The singer wore a blue thong bikini underneath a gold and black two-piece, just in case her assets wanted to make a full appearance.

As Lizzo stood on a patio near a vibrant green forest, she twerked with hands on her knees, even getting down low to make the ground shake.