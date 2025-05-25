Bikini-Clad Lizzo Twerks as She Shows Off Her Bum in Raunchy Video
Lizzo showed off her shrinking body as she busted down to an unreleased rap track while wearing two bikinis in a new Instagram video.
The singer wore a blue thong bikini underneath a gold and black two-piece, just in case her assets wanted to make a full appearance.
As Lizzo stood on a patio near a vibrant green forest, she twerked with hands on her knees, even getting down low to make the ground shake.
Lizzo Twerks to Unreleased Rap Song
“B---- it’s Lizzo, call me Lizzie, I’ve been fat and I’ve been skinny. B----- still ain’t f---ing with me,” she rapped as she flipped off the camera.
The entertainer held her four Grammy awards as she continued to rap, “F--- all that beefing, we too pretty, b---- it’s summer, we outside. Put some YITTY on yo’ t----… All summer I be shaking a--, I put that on my momma.”
The star accessorized with layered diamond chains and styled her long blonde hair with tasteful beach waves. Her glam was stunning as the sun rays shone upon her face, making her look even more refreshed as she continues to slim down her figure.
Fans and celebrities instantly flocked to Lizzo’s comments, where they hyped her up for how she “ate and left no crumbs.”
Fans Hype Up Lizzo's Twerking Video
“There she go,” wrote rapper DaBaby.
“She better stop before I slide in her DMs. That’s all I know,” said another.
“The face card ain’t got no LIMIT,” a fourth remarked.
Though Lizzo looks happier than she ever has after her monumental weight loss, she opened up in April on a TikTok livestream about how she struggled before she finally shed the excess pounds.
Lizzo 'Isolated' Herself to Lose Weight
“I calmed myself down, and I isolated a little bit,” she explained. “But not made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”
The “Still Bad” artist noted how she was focused on the wrong things during her years of constant exercise and health-conscious eating.
“I love to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that, and I stopped doing that, and I just focused on me,” she shared.
“I’ve worked out the same for 10 years,” Lizzo added. “My body did not change. My body was my body, the body y’all knew.”