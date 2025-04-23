Lizzo Reveals How 'Binging' and Anxiety Delayed Her Weight-Loss Journey

The "Juice" artist said she meditated a lot while trying to shape up.

"I calmed myself down, and I isolated a little bit," she explained. "But not made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions."

She admitted to previously diverting her attention away from working on herself by focusing on people, food and drinking instead.

"I love to distract myself with problems that I would create," she spilled. "I would love to do that, and I stopped doing that, and I just focused on me."