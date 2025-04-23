Lizzo Reveals How 'Binging' and Anxiety Delayed Her Weight-Loss Journey
Lizzo just divulged new details about her shocking weight-loss transformation.
The pop singer, 36, discussed her journey during a TikTok livestream on Tuesday, April 22, particularly how a shift in mindset helped her achieve her new physique.
The "Juice" artist said she meditated a lot while trying to shape up.
"I calmed myself down, and I isolated a little bit," she explained. "But not made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions."
She admitted to previously diverting her attention away from working on herself by focusing on people, food and drinking instead.
"I love to distract myself with problems that I would create," she spilled. "I would love to do that, and I stopped doing that, and I just focused on me."
For Lizzo, losing the weight was not merely a matter of exercise.
"I’ve worked out the same for 10 years. My body did not change. My body was my body, the body y’all knew," she admitted. "In fact, there was a time period where I actually gained weight."
When she became vegan, she started putting on pounds, even though she was working out the same amount.
One of the biggest vices she had to eliminate from her diet was the "two to three" large Starbucks drinks she was consuming per day. She started applying a calorie deficit as well since she was "prone to binging."
She really only started to see a change in her physique when she focused on her mental health, which "helps you grow as a person."
The Grammy award-winning artist decided, "Okay, I need to release this weight that’s holding me back. I need to release these toxic relationships that are keeping me in these toxic cycles, that are harming me. I need to stop thinking negatively about myself and beating myself up for it."
Once she was prepared to move forward, she felt "lighter, energetically and emotionally…off the rip."
Lizzo revealed she hit her weight-loss goal in a January Instagram post.
She captioned a photo of herself in a maroon sports bra and leggings, "I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal."
The "2 Be Loved" singer said she hadn’t seen that number on the scale since 2014 and preached to her followers that they can do anything they set their minds to.
"Time for new goals!" she ended the social media share, which showed she lost 16 percent body fat.
Since debuting her new body, the musician has flaunted her curves in several Instagram posts, including snapshots in hot pink lingerie on Thursday, April 17. She captioned the sultry carousel, "Smoothing lace is back," and tagged her clothing brand, YITTY, which specializes in intimates.