or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > lizzo
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lizzo Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss in Tiny Purple Bikini: Photos

photo of Lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The '2 Be Loved' artist continues to shock the internet with her dramatic weight loss.

By:

May 3 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Since losing more than 60 pounds, Lizzo has flaunted her dramatic body transformation every chance she’s had. In a new Instagram post from Thursday, May 1, the “Still Bad” singer looked more fit than ever as she filmed herself trying on her YITTY swimwear.

“This is my new uniform!” the entertainer exclaimed as she bounced and bopped in a tiny purple bikini. “Our bottoms are not too thongy, and nice and cheeky.”

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss tiny purple bikini photos
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The singer appeared more confident than ever in her new Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzo’s enthusiasm was through the roof as she continued to describe YITTY’s new line of bathing suits. “YITTY swim has always been incredible, but we really put our necks, our backs, our yitties and our cracks into this drop,” she said. “We’re showing a little more skin — but we’re still in this amazing, supporting fabric that we all know and love.”

The “Juice” artist continued her fitting by trying on a white one-piece. And as someone who just lost a significant amount of weight, Lizzo knew exactly how to sell the alluring garment.

Article continues below advertisement
artist lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss tiny purple bikini photos
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo has lost over 60 pounds during her 'weight release journey.'

Article continues below advertisement

“For all the girls who like to cover up, but also show up, this swimsuit is for you… You’re hugged, you’re loved, you’re supported. The girls are lifted up! Spice up your life!” she said as she showed off her voluptuous bod.

When she tried on the next number, a red-hot one-piece, the star couldn’t help but shout, “I am f------ gagged!” adding, “This is the go-to for snatching, s—- one-piece swimsuits this summer.”

As the fitting progressed, her bathing suits appeared to get smaller and more revealing. However, that didn’t stop the star from confidently boasting about how good the bikinis made her feel.

MORE ON:
lizzo

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
singer lizzo flaunts dramatic weight loss tiny purple bikini photos
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizz's new YITTY line is made with waist-cinching fabric.

Article continues below advertisement

“Look how cute this is,” Lizzo said as she ran her fingers across her tiny string bikini. “We bouncing, we bouncing! And yes, we’re showing a lot of body, but it’s still in that amazing fabric.”

As she showcased her curves in a fitted black one-piece, her description of its shape seemed like the perfect way to describe her hot physique after her weight loss. “She’s a classic for a reason — and don’t call it a comeback, hunny,” Lizzo remarked.

Though her new YITTY swimwear line is made with waist-cinching fabric, Lizzo hardly needed the extra support, as she looked flawless in all her suits.

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo flaunts weight loss tiny purple bikini photos
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo opened up in April about how she 'calmed myself down' enough to finally lose the weight she wanted.

Lizzo initiated her “weight release journey” in 2023 and has progressed better than ever. In a TikTok livestream for April, the star discussed how she drastically changed her habits to finally see the results she wanted.

“I calmed myself down, and I isolated a little bit. But not made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed,” she shared. “I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions. I love to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that, and I stopped doing that, and I just focused on me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.