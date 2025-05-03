Lizzo Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss in Tiny Purple Bikini: Photos

Since losing more than 60 pounds, Lizzo has flaunted her dramatic body transformation every chance she’s had. In a new Instagram post from Thursday, May 1, the “Still Bad” singer looked more fit than ever as she filmed herself trying on her YITTY swimwear.

“This is my new uniform!” the entertainer exclaimed as she bounced and bopped in a tiny purple bikini. “Our bottoms are not too thongy, and nice and cheeky.”