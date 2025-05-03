Lizzo Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss in Tiny Purple Bikini: Photos
Since losing more than 60 pounds, Lizzo has flaunted her dramatic body transformation every chance she’s had. In a new Instagram post from Thursday, May 1, the “Still Bad” singer looked more fit than ever as she filmed herself trying on her YITTY swimwear.
“This is my new uniform!” the entertainer exclaimed as she bounced and bopped in a tiny purple bikini. “Our bottoms are not too thongy, and nice and cheeky.”
Lizzo’s enthusiasm was through the roof as she continued to describe YITTY’s new line of bathing suits. “YITTY swim has always been incredible, but we really put our necks, our backs, our yitties and our cracks into this drop,” she said. “We’re showing a little more skin — but we’re still in this amazing, supporting fabric that we all know and love.”
The “Juice” artist continued her fitting by trying on a white one-piece. And as someone who just lost a significant amount of weight, Lizzo knew exactly how to sell the alluring garment.
“For all the girls who like to cover up, but also show up, this swimsuit is for you… You’re hugged, you’re loved, you’re supported. The girls are lifted up! Spice up your life!” she said as she showed off her voluptuous bod.
When she tried on the next number, a red-hot one-piece, the star couldn’t help but shout, “I am f------ gagged!” adding, “This is the go-to for snatching, s—- one-piece swimsuits this summer.”
As the fitting progressed, her bathing suits appeared to get smaller and more revealing. However, that didn’t stop the star from confidently boasting about how good the bikinis made her feel.
“Look how cute this is,” Lizzo said as she ran her fingers across her tiny string bikini. “We bouncing, we bouncing! And yes, we’re showing a lot of body, but it’s still in that amazing fabric.”
As she showcased her curves in a fitted black one-piece, her description of its shape seemed like the perfect way to describe her hot physique after her weight loss. “She’s a classic for a reason — and don’t call it a comeback, hunny,” Lizzo remarked.
Though her new YITTY swimwear line is made with waist-cinching fabric, Lizzo hardly needed the extra support, as she looked flawless in all her suits.
Lizzo initiated her “weight release journey” in 2023 and has progressed better than ever. In a TikTok livestream for April, the star discussed how she drastically changed her habits to finally see the results she wanted.
“I calmed myself down, and I isolated a little bit. But not made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed,” she shared. “I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions. I love to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that, and I stopped doing that, and I just focused on me.”