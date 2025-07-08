NEWS Bikini-Clad Simone Biles Fuels Plastic Surgery Speculation on Belize Trip: Photos Source: MEGA; @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles sparked plastic surgery speculation after posting her bikini pics from Belize.

Simone Biles turned heads on her tropical vacation! The Olympic gold medalist, 28, shared stunning snaps from her romantic Belize getaway with husband Jonathan Owens, but it wasn’t just the scenic views that had fans talking.

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Simone Biles vacationed in Belize with her husband.

Rocking a tiny bikini and a confident glow, Biles flaunted her sculpted figure, which had people talking. In the series of sun-drenched pics, Biles posed with a drink on a plush daybed, decked out in oversized sunglasses, layered gold jewelry and her signature radiant smile.

In another shot, she stood in crystal-clear water snapping pics with a disposable camera, clearly soaking up every moment of island life. She later amped up the look with a pair of fishnet cover-up pants — adding a playful, sporty edge to her beach glam.

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram The athlete wore a tiny bikini set.

While Biles looked like she was living her best life, eagle-eyed fans zeroed in on her curves — with some online critics wondering if she recently underwent b----- augmentation.

One TikTok user, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ruthie, chimed in with her take. “Let’s take some educated guesses on her implant choices,” she said. “As an athlete, those choices were premium.” “Looking at her photo, she most likely had an implant size of between 350 to 420, based on her height and shoulder width,” Dr. Ruthie claimed. “She most likely chose silicone implants and had them placed under the muscle.”

@drruthie Simone Biles breast implants explained! Dr Ruthie takes an educated guess on her implant choices and explains why those choices eat down every time especially for athletes ♬ original sound - drruthie | your fav surgeon Source: @drruthie/TikTok

Of course, not everyone was focused on surgery theories, as many simply flooded Biles with love in the comments section. “Belize babe 🥵🔥,” one follower wrote, while another added, “You look unreal." “Y’all look so good!” someone else gushed. “You so fine baby wheeewww 😮‍💨😍🔥,” a fan chimed in.

Source: @simonebiles/Instagram Fans online guessed Simone Biles got b----- implants.

Biles hasn’t addressed the rumors directly, but she has been open about cosmetic tweaks in the past.

In a candid "Get Ready With Me" video last year, she revealed that she once tried Botox — but wasn’t a fan. “So, for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like, baby Botox, just right here in my T-zone, and I did not like it,” she admitted.

Source: @simonebilesowens/Tiktok Simone Biles once tried Botox but didn’t like the results.

Biles revealed she had an unexpected side effect. “I would be standing at practice and then my eyebrow would be slowly going up like this,” she said, demonstrating the rogue brow. “[My teammate] would be like ‘Simone, your eyebrow’s doing it again!’ I’m like, ‘I feel it.’ I couldn’t get it back down… but it would go back down in like 20 seconds.”

