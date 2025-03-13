Simone Biles Shows Off Fit Figure in Tiny Bikini While on Girls' Trip in the Bahamas: Photos
Gymnastics has got Simone Biles looking extremely fit!
On Wednesday, March 12, the 11-time Olympic medalist, 27, showed off her bikini body while on a girls’ trip in the Bahamas.
In one image, the athlete — who tied the knot with husband Jonathan Owens in 2023 — flaunted her curves while donning a tiny black two-piece swimsuit and black lace cover-up. In another steamy snapshot, Biles’ toned abs were on display in a white bathing suit and matching see-through pants.
The star also gave fans a glimpse of her butt while riding a jet ski in a thong bikini bottom and shared a group photo with her pals.
“Quick trip w/ the girls,” Biles penned alongside the seductive post.
In response, followers gushed over the gymnastics legend.
“😍😍😍 My girlie 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “Well deserved vacation, enjoy it!! Can’t wait for 2028!!❤️🔥🐐🙏🏾.”
A third user called the celeb “beautiful,” while a fourth stated, “The 🐐, living her best life👏👏👏.”
“Simone🔥🔥🔥😍,” one more individual raved.
As OK! previously reported, Biles — who won gold in the 2024 Summer Olympics — also shared sultry photos of herself while on a delayed honeymoon with her hubby in February.
While the couple enjoyed South Africa, the icon posed by the pool in a leopard-print bikini.
"Copycat 🐆," she wrote next to the hot stills, including one where she laid on her side with a glass of champagne in front of her.
"BODY IS BANGINGGG," someone said under the upload, while another noted, "Just slayed this look 😍😍😍."
Though Biles and Owens seemed to be having an amazing time on their trip, the start of their marriage had some hiccups after the NFL player made awkward comments on "The Pivot" podcast.
In the episode, Owens claimed he didn’t know who Biles was on Raya despite the brunette beauty being the most successful gymnast of all time.
"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he recalled. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."
"I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind, I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good,'" he added during the December 2023 sit-down.
The host then asked Owens if he saw himself as the better "catch" in their relationship, to which he said, "I always say that the men are the catch."