NEWS Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Flaunts Fabulous Figure in Leopard-Print Bikini During Honeymoon With Jonathan Owens: Photos Source: @simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens finally went on their honeymoon more than a year after they got married.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles is having a wild time on her delayed honeymoon with Jonathan Owens! While in South Africa, the Olympic gymnast showed off her enviable body when she slipped on a leopard-print bikini to relax by the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @simonebiles/instagram Simone Biles rocked a leopard-print swimsuit while on her honeymoon with Jonathan Owens.

Article continues below advertisement

"Copycat 🐆," the star, 27, simply captioned the Wednesday, February 19, hot shots, which showed her lounging near the water with a glass of champagne. Fans raved over the photos, with one admirer writing in the comments section, "BODY IS BANGINGGG," while another said, "Just slayed this look 😍😍😍."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @simonebiles/instagram The gymnast let her hair down and sipped champagne by the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

One day prior, Biles shared pictures from when she and Owens, 29, toured the area to see wildlife. "DND: out on safari 🐆🐘🦁🦏🐒🦓🦒🦛," she wrote alongside the images, which included close-up snaps of lions, giraffes, rhinos, elephants and other animals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @simonebiles/instagram Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the Olympics.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The spouses got married in 2023, but just months later, the couple faced scrutiny for Owens' awkward comments on "The Pivot" podcast. Despite all of her accomplishments, the football player admitted he didn't know who Biles was when he came across her profile on the celebrity dating app Raya. "I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @simonebiles/instagram The stars got married in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good,'" he continued. When host Ryan Clark asked Owens if hr considered himself the better "catch" in their relationship, he agreed, saying, "I always say that the men are the catch."

Article continues below advertisement

"So she really booked you," Clark replied. "She did, though! Because I was fighting it," Owens admitted. "I was afraid to commit, but you know, it happens when you least expect it." The NFL player was met with swift backlash for claiming he was the better "catch," but at first, the couple brushed off the drama.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Biles eventually addressed the ordeal on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" she spilled. "I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him."