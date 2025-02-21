Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Flaunts Fabulous Figure in Leopard-Print Bikini During Honeymoon With Jonathan Owens: Photos
Simone Biles is having a wild time on her delayed honeymoon with Jonathan Owens!
While in South Africa, the Olympic gymnast showed off her enviable body when she slipped on a leopard-print bikini to relax by the pool.
"Copycat 🐆," the star, 27, simply captioned the Wednesday, February 19, hot shots, which showed her lounging near the water with a glass of champagne.
Fans raved over the photos, with one admirer writing in the comments section, "BODY IS BANGINGGG," while another said, "Just slayed this look 😍😍😍."
One day prior, Biles shared pictures from when she and Owens, 29, toured the area to see wildlife.
"DND: out on safari 🐆🐘🦁🦏🐒🦓🦒🦛," she wrote alongside the images, which included close-up snaps of lions, giraffes, rhinos, elephants and other animals.
The spouses got married in 2023, but just months later, the couple faced scrutiny for Owens' awkward comments on "The Pivot" podcast.
Despite all of her accomplishments, the football player admitted he didn't know who Biles was when he came across her profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.
"I'm like, 'Lemme see who this is.' I never really paid attention to gymnastics," he explained. "When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August. So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her]."
"I didn't know who she was at the time. But like, the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers. So in my mind I'm like, 'OK, she's got to be good,'" he continued.
When host Ryan Clark asked Owens if hr considered himself the better "catch" in their relationship, he agreed, saying, "I always say that the men are the catch."
"So she really booked you," Clark replied.
"She did, though! Because I was fighting it," Owens admitted. "I was afraid to commit, but you know, it happens when you least expect it."
The NFL player was met with swift backlash for claiming he was the better "catch," but at first, the couple brushed off the drama.
However, Biles eventually addressed the ordeal on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man. He's mean!'" she spilled. "I'm like, 'He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him."
"He never said I wasn't a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is!" Biles clarified.
"I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings. One night I broke down and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody,'" she insisted. "That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never."