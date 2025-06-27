Bikini-Clad Tana Mongeau Flaunts Her Toned Body in Hawaii: Hot Photos!
Tana Mongeau is heating things up in Hawaii!
The YouTuber and reality star turned heads during her tropical getaway as she strutted down the beach in a bold red bikini that hugged every curve and showed off her bronzed glow.
She added a breezy white cover-up skirt and piled on the gold jewelry, giving the look a luxe touch.
In one steamy photo posted via Instagram, Mongeau struck a fierce pose by the shoreline, letting her long, wavy blonde hair blow in the breeze while sporting tinted sunglasses.
Another snap showed her kneeling in the wet sand, flaunting her sculpted abs and fresh tan like a total beach babe.
The OnlyFans star didn’t keep the vacay vibes to herself either. The blonde beauty shared a sweet seaside moment with her shirtless boyfriend, Makoa Kaleiki Ho, as they leaned in for a playful kiss right by the waves.
At one point, she zoomed in on her abstract nail set and her stacked gold rings, dropping a close-up that gave fans a peek at all the little details.
“HAWAII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption.
But she wasn’t done turning up the heat.
In another post, Mongeau posed on an inflatable pink boat while rocking a barely-there baby pink bikini set, keeping things fun and flirty as she celebrated her 27th birthday on June 24.
And while the pics were all glam, her caption was filled with a confession.
“27!!!!!!!!!!! 27!!!!!! what a miracle it is to be alive and thriving,” she wrote.
“I spent a majority of my life making 27 club jokes, with a genuine deep-rooted belief i wouldn’t make it to see this day,” she added.
Now, Mongeau is soaking up every moment.
“I recognize the honor and blessing it is to wake up each day and choose what i want to do with my life. To acknowledge my growth, to hold hands with the younger versions of myself who carried me here. Not only did that girl not believe she’d make it here, but even the mere idea of thriving in this way felt impossible,” she reflected.
The influencer gave a heartfelt shout-out to the people who’ve supported her through it all.
“I can’t believe i’ve built such a beautiful life with my chosen family. i can’t believe all that i’ve accomplished. The way i’ve prevailed with everything against me. The way i’ve carried myself on my own back to arrive at this destination. All with the best f------ fanbase of girls and gays and theys who have grown up right by my side, with me,” she penned.
She ended the message on an uplifting note.
“I’ve never ever been more excited for tomorrow, and more grateful for today. If you’re holding on to the hand you’re dealt right now, and you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, have faith in yourself and your path. It’s there. 27!!!!! i can’t wait!!!!” she raved.