Tana Mongeau Cosplays a 'Nice Girl' as She Wears Dainty Bra and Underwear Set While Posing for Steamy Photos in Her Kitchen
Tana Mongeau's followers should thank her — as she just blessed their feeds.
The social media personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, with several steamy snaps of herself posing in her kitchen during a recent photoshoot.
"Me, cosplaying nice girl," Mongeau captioned the post — which featured a photo of the blonde beauty showing off her booty in cheeky white underwear with tiny flowers displayed in a pattern across the fabric. Her bra matched the dainty panties, though the top had adorable buttons down the middle where her cleavage spilled out.
Embracing a bit of a school girl aesthetic, the "Cancelled" podcast co-host accessorized her undergarment look with a pair of maroon glasses, knee-high white socks, a small pair of silver hoop earrings, matching bracelets, rings and a black headband.
In another picture included in the Instagram carousel of images, Mongeau sat on her kitchen counter while showing off her enviable stomach and toned legs. A third alluring image featured the internet star looking over her shoulder as her long blonde hair fell in loose curls around her face.
As a prop, Mongeau had a mug shaped like a women's waist sitting on the surface beside her.
An additional photo showcased Mongeau — who had a fresh pink manicure — leaning over so her cleavage was fully exposed with the mug in her hand.
In the comments section of the post, the YouTube content creator's 5.6 million Instagram followers drooled over her breathtaking physique.
"Waittt this is hawtttt 🔥," Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, declared, as Austin Mahone dropped a subtle heart-eye emoji.
"Need the self tanner immediately," a fan begged, seemingly noticing Mongeau's bronzed and glowing skin, as another admirer exclaimed: "UMMMM TANA WOWW? Prob best pics I’ve ever seen 😍😍😍."
"She’s teacher Tana 👩🏫," a third supporter gushed, while a fourth fan declared, "OBSESSED ARE U KIDDING ME."
Meanwhile, a hater snubbed, "girl this is Insta not OF," in reference to the explicit content app OnlyFans — a platform Mongeau has earned millions on.
Mongeau has previously addressed why she uses OnlyFans as a source of income.
In September 2024, the influencer told The Cut: "If I’m drunk and throwing a party and wearing a see-through shirt, I might as well monetize that. So many men on the internet sexualized me for so long against my own will, and I got to a point where I finally was like, 'D---, I might as well make a million dollars off of it.'"
In 2023, Mongeau explained to Forbes of her raunchy career: "People are going to underestimate you as a woman in pretty much everything, and you're gonna have to claw your way up a little harder than most men are. But I wanted it and I did it, and I don't give a [redacted] if it's hard."
"Had I been cookie cutter, I would've never amassed any success," she admitted. "And had I switched up to a perfectly brand safe business woman … I don't think I would've made it to the point that I'm at."