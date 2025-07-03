Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Puts Her Curves on Display While Eating Cherries and Drinking Wine in Seductive Photos
Another day, another bikini for Kylie Jenner.
On Thursday, July 3, the reality star uploaded five photos of herself rocking a cheetah-print two-piece swimsuit while relaxing, sipping on white wine and eating from a bowl of cherries.
The makeup mogul captioned the hot shots with the cheetah and cherry emojis.
Kylie Jenner's Bikini Photos
The mom-of-two put her figure on display in the pictures, where she sat on an outdoor chair enjoying her snack. She also took a shot standing up and smiling, showing off her flat stomach.
Jenner appeared to still be in Italy in the shots, where she was enjoying her summer after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.
Jenner tagged her clothing line Khy and Frankies Bikinis, seeming to allude to an impending collaboration between the two successful brands.
The post received over 1 million "likes," including those from sister Kim Kardashian, Paige DeSorbo and Sydney Sweeney.
Kylie Jenner Reveals Plastic Surgery Details
Jenner has never been shy about showing off her body, even revealing the exact details of her b----- augmentation to a fan last month.
After a TikTok user declared the Kylie Cosmetics founder got "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever," she begged her, "Help a girl out @KylieJenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
The brunette bombshell surprisingly replied, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Dr. Terry Dubrow Expresses Concern Over Jenner's Reveal
While some people commended Jenner for the confession, Dr. Terry Dubrow feared her words may do more harm than good.
"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence. Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it," he exclusively told OK!. "Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement."
"For someone with such a massive following — especially among young, impressionable audiences — this sends a filtered and potentially dangerous message. It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged," the surgeon continued. "Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context."