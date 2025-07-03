or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Puts Her Curves on Display While Eating Cherries and Drinking Wine in Seductive Photos

Two photos of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram;mega

Kylie Jenner has been on an Instagram hot streak.

By:

July 3 2025, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Another day, another bikini for Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday, July 3, the reality star uploaded five photos of herself rocking a cheetah-print two-piece swimsuit while relaxing, sipping on white wine and eating from a bowl of cherries.

The makeup mogul captioned the hot shots with the cheetah and cherry emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Photos

bikini kylie jenner curves photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner ate cherries and sipped on wine while outdoors.

The mom-of-two put her figure on display in the pictures, where she sat on an outdoor chair enjoying her snack. She also took a shot standing up and smiling, showing off her flat stomach.

Jenner appeared to still be in Italy in the shots, where she was enjoying her summer after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

bikini kylie jenner curves photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The makeup mogul showed off her curves in the animal-print bikini.

Jenner tagged her clothing line Khy and Frankies Bikinis, seeming to allude to an impending collaboration between the two successful brands.

The post received over 1 million "likes," including those from sister Kim Kardashian, Paige DeSorbo and Sydney Sweeney.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Reveals Plastic Surgery Details

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

bikini kylie jenner curves photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Jenner recently revealed the details of her b----- augmentation.

Jenner has never been shy about showing off her body, even revealing the exact details of her b----- augmentation to a fan last month.

After a TikTok user declared the Kylie Cosmetics founder got "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever," she begged her, "Help a girl out @KylieJenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."

The brunette bombshell surprisingly replied, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Terry Dubrow Expresses Concern Over Jenner's Reveal

bikini kylie jenner curves photos
Source: mega

Dr. Terry Dubrow warned women that plastic surgery isn't a one size fits all trend.

While some people commended Jenner for the confession, Dr. Terry Dubrow feared her words may do more harm than good.

"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence. Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it," he exclusively told OK!. "Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement."

Article continues below advertisement

bikini kylie jenner curves photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Jenner previously admitted she should have waited until she was older to go under the knife.

"For someone with such a massive following — especially among young, impressionable audiences — this sends a filtered and potentially dangerous message. It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged," the surgeon continued. "Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.