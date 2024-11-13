Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Plastic Surgeries and Cosmetic Procedures

Appearing in an episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two revealed she had half of her lip filler dissolved in 2022.

"I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it's just never going to change. But it's just been …" she shared.

The 27-year-old businesswoman, who started getting emotional at the time, received a hug from her sister Kendall Jenner as she continued, "It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me? Is this like therapy? You know when you're in therapy and you start talking about something."

Kylie added, "I've never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me."