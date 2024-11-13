Everything Kylie Jenner Has Said About Plastic Surgeries and Cosmetic Procedures
How Plastic Surgery Rumors Affected Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner has constantly dealt with facial and body reconstruction speculations over the years.
In an April 2014 tweet, she responded to the buzz by writing, "These plastic surgery rumors hurt my feelings to be honest and are kinda insulting. Just in case anyone forgot.. I'm 16."
Kylie Jenner Responded to Plastic Surgery Rumors Again
As the rumors intensified, Jenner broke her silence again in her interview with Cosmopolitan.
"You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different," she said. "Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour, and everything. I'm not against surgery. I'd never say no, but I don't desire it right now."
Kylie Jenner Opted for Temporary Fillers
Jenner finally confirmed enhancing her features in May 2015, saying she had temporary lip fillers at the time because it was "an insecurity of mine" and that it was "what I wanted to do."
"I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything. ... So I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she added.
Why Kylie Jenner Wanted Her Lips to Look Fuller
"I was 15, and I was insecure about my lips," she said on Life of Kylie, revealing why she got fillers.
Jenner continued, "I have really small lips. And it was, like, one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like, 'This lip liner isn't doing it.' [I] ended up getting my lips done."
What Kylie Jenner Thinks About Plastic Surgery
In 2018, Jenner had a discussion with Kim Kardashian for the Evening Standard, during which the Skims founder asked her thoughts on plastic surgery.
"I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that's what you want to do, I'm not against it. Right now I probably wouldn't do anything, actually," Jenner responded.
She Didn't Deny Getting Fillers
Jenner spoke with Paper in 2019 amid plastic surgery rumors.
"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do," she clarified. "It's fillers. I'm not denying that."
Kylie Jenner Let Go of Her Lip Fillers
Appearing in an episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-two revealed she had half of her lip filler dissolved in 2022.
"I hate having this same conversation over and over and over again because it feels like a waste of my breath because I think, with me, it's just never going to change. But it's just been …" she shared.
The 27-year-old businesswoman, who started getting emotional at the time, received a hug from her sister Kendall Jenner as she continued, "It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me? Is this like therapy? You know when you're in therapy and you start talking about something."
Kylie added, "I've never cried about this before but I guess it does affect me."
Kylie Jenner Admitted to Having an Enhancement
In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, the business mogul confessed she had undergone a b----- augmentation before she became pregnant with her daughter, Stormi.
"I had beautiful b------. Natural t---. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," said Kylie, adding she would be heartbroken if Stormi "wanted to get her body done at 19."
Kylie Jenner Does Not Regret Getting Lip Fillers
In a 2023 interview with Homme Girls, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up about the treatment she never felt apologetic about.
"I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," said Kylie. "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it."
Kylie Jenner Spoke About the 'Pressure' She Faced Due to Plastic Surgery Procedures
For her British Vogue's "Big Fashion Issue" cover story, Kylie spoke candidly about feeling pressured into making the right decisions even as a teen.
"I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me," she admitted. "I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: 'It's OK, Kylie.' Looking back, I'm like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"