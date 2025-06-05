Bill Clinton Blames Joe Biden's Poor 2024 Debate Performance on 'White House Staff' Who Made His Hectic Schedule: 'What Were They Thinking?'
Bill Clinton is coming to Joe Biden's defense in the wake of books and reports that the latter started to show a "cognitive decline" toward the end of his term in the White House.
Clinton appeared on the Thursday, June 5, episode of The View, where Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him if he gives any "credence" to the allegations about Biden.
Bill Clinton Defends Joe Biden's Health
"Well, I think you have to pay attention to them," he stated of the accusations. "But all I can say is whenever I was around him, his mind was clear, his judgment was good and he was on top of his brief."
The 42nd POTUS, 78, then turned the topic to what Biden was doing prior to his disastrous performance against Donald Trump in the June 2024 debate.
Clinton Blames Biden's Poor Debate Performance on His Staff
"What happened in the 10 days before his debate? And what were the White House staff thinking?" Clinton questioned. "He went to Europe and back twice and then he went to California twice. He was 80 years old. What the heck is he doing that for? Why was that allowed to happen? There's a lot of questions."
"All I know is I think we should think less about that and more about the future," he concluded, prompting a round of applause from the live audience.
Biden dropped out of the election race and was replaced by Kamala Harris about one month after the debate aired.
Joe Biden Was Accused of Showing Cognitive Decline
As OK! reported, Jake Tapper has been one of the loudest voices in pushing the idea that Biden, now 82, was struggling mentally, releasing Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again with Alex Thompson last month.
In the book, it was claimed that Biden's team would have considered putting him in a wheelchair if he won reelection, in addition to an allegation that he had to be reminded who George Clooney was when he met with him.
Tapper admitted in an interview that "some of the criticism" he was receiving over the tome "is fair," as people questioned why he didn't disclose Biden's alleged issues beforehand.
"I’m not going to speak for anybody else, but knowing then what I know now, I look back at my coverage during the Biden years — and I did cover some of these issues, but not enough. I look back on it with humility," he spilled. "I feel like I owe the American people an acknowledgement that I wish I had covered the story better."