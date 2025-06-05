Bill Clinton Blames Joe Biden's Poor 2024 Debate Performance on 'White House Staff' Who Made His Hectic Schedule: 'What Were They Thinking?'

"What happened in the 10 days before his debate? And what were the White House staff thinking?" Clinton questioned. "He went to Europe and back twice and then he went to California twice. He was 80 years old. What the heck is he doing that for? Why was that allowed to happen? There's a lot of questions."

"All I know is I think we should think less about that and more about the future," he concluded, prompting a round of applause from the live audience.

Biden dropped out of the election race and was replaced by Kamala Harris about one month after the debate aired.