Joe Biden's Cognitive Health Cover-Up 'Maybe Worse' Than Watergate, Jake Tapper Insists
Jake Tapper, who co-authored the explosive new book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again with Alex Thompson, insisted the cover-up of Joe Biden’s health may be “worse than Watergate” in a new interview.
During a May 26 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Piers Morgan questioned Tapper over the final statement in his book that said: “Joe Biden is not Richard Nixon, and the hiding and cover-up of his deterioration is not Watergate.” “I am not entirely sure I agree, Jake, with that conclusion,” Morgan replied.
'Mabye Worse' Than Watergate
Tapper explained he considered Biden’s health being hidden an “entirely separate scandal” from Watergate, but insisted he and Thompson were not trying “to exonerate” anything with the ending of their tome.
“The only reason that we have the Watergate thing in there is because we quote Archibald Cox, who was a Watergate investigator, talking about how powerful the presidency is and how presidents get surrounded by people who have a vested interest in keeping that president propped up,” he revealed. “This is an entirely separate scandal. Maybe even worse … maybe even worse.”
Criticism Over Jake Tapper's Reporting on Joe Biden's Health
While promoting the controversial read, Tapper has been called out for being a CNN reporter during Biden’s term, as he wasn't that transparent about the ex-president's health woes.
“I think some of the criticism is fair, to be honest,” Tapper shared with a news outlet in May. “Of me, certainly. I’m not going to speak for anybody else, but knowing then what I know now, I look back at my coverage during the Biden years — and I did cover some of these issues, but not enough. I look back on it with humility.”
Morgan asked Tapper if he feels he owes the American people an apology, leading Tapper to respond, “I feel like I owe the American people an acknowledgement that I wish I had covered the story better.”
Bombshell Allegations
As OK! reported, the book features many bombshell allegations regarding Biden’s cognitive health during his term in the Oval Office. One story involves him forgetting who George Clooney was at a fundraiser, which Tapper and Thompson wrote left the actor “shaken to his core.”
"Clooney had expressed concern about Biden's health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait,” they shared. “This was much graver."
Other stunning reveals in the book include Barack Obama having to guide Biden off a stage after he froze and “stared blankly into the crowd,” in addition to an accusation Biden “ruined” the Democratic party by attempting to run for a second term.